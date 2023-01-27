Connacht make six changes for their clash against the Lions

The western province have rung the changes for this weekend's BKT URC home game.
HISTORY IN THE MAKING: Jack Carty is six points shy of Eric Elwood's all time scoring record for Conncaht Rugby

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 12:25
Fiona Halligan

Connacht boss Andy Friend has mad six changes to his side ahead of the visit of the Emirates Lions this weekend. 

The Western side welcome the South African outfit to The Sportground on Saturday evening (kick off 7:30pm).

Captain Jack Carty returns to the fray after missing out last weekend due to injury. 

Carty is six points shy of Eric Elwood’s all-time points-scoring record of 1,152 points and will be hoping to surpass this Saturday evening and make history.

Caolin Blade starts at scrum half and Tom Farrell joins the in-form Cathal Forde at centre with Tiernan O’Halloran starting in full back, marking his 215th appearance for the province. John Porch and Diarmuid Kilgallen are on the wings.

The Murray brothers Niall and Darragh partner each other in the second row with Peter Dooley and Jack Aungier coming in to join Shane Delahunt in the front row. Josh Murphy moves to blindside flanker from the second row with Conor Oliver and Jarrad Butler retained in the back row.

“Tomorrow marks the end of a long block of games for us," said Friend, "and one we want to finish on a high. 

"If we get the win we head into the next block well in the running for a playoff spot – while achieving our aim of reaching the Challenge Cup knock outs – so it’s not a bad spot to be in.

“We are fully aware however that we need a win tomorrow to put ourselves in that position. The Lions are a formidable outfit and have improved even more since their first season last year, so we know how difficult a challenge awaits us.” 

Connacht: T O’Halloran, D Kilgallen, T Farrell, C Forde, J Porch, J Carty (Captain), C Blade, P Dooley, S Delahunt, J Aungier, D Murray, N Murray, J Murphy, C Oliver, J Butler. 

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, L Fifita, S Hurley-Langton, K Marmion, T Daly, O McNulty 

