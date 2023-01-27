French rugby president Bernard Laporte submits resignation - Reports

French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte is to hand in his resignation, a source told Reuters on Friday.
This comes after Laporte was convicted of influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets, leading to him stepping aside last month.
Prosecutors began interrogating Laporte on Tuesday morning "as part of a preliminary investigation opened by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) in August 2020 over suspicions of laundering tax fraud proceeds", the prosecutor's office said.