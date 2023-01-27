French rugby president Bernard Laporte submits resignation - Reports

This comes after Laporte was convicted of influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets, leading to him stepping aside last month.
RESIGNING: Bernard Laporte, head of the French Rugby Federation. Pic: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 09:28

French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte is to hand in his resignation, a source told Reuters on Friday.

Prosecutors began interrogating Laporte on Tuesday morning "as part of a preliminary investigation opened by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) in August 2020 over suspicions of laundering tax fraud proceeds", the prosecutor's office said.

