Roman Salanoa: Adjusting to rugby, life in Ireland and that notorious Cork accent 

Roman Salanoa has been getting stuck in with a ball in hand, carrying through the hard yards for as long as he can remember but it is as a tighthead prop rather than a running back that he has found his niche.

Limerick is a long way from the laid-back idyll of Hawaiian countryside life on Pacific Ocean shores and dreams of a career in the NFL but the 25-year-old could not be happier with his present situation, finally finding his feet in the Munster front row after an injury-hit first two seasons following his move from Leinster.

Thirteen of his 22 appearances in red have come this season, as have selections for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A, and the imminent second departure of John Ryan from Munster for pastures new means more are sure to follow.

One wonders how much more game time might have accrued already but for those injuries given Salanoa’s acknowledgement that transitioning from life in Laie, 33 miles north of Honolulu to Dublin took a lot more adjustment than the move down the M7 three years later.

“I grew up near enough to the beach, I grew up in the country and we probably had two stop lights in my town, for about 40 minutes you go one way or the other,” Salanoa said. "It was very rural, very country. Tropical life, island life, good food, seafood. It definitely made it hard to transition from American Football to rugby!

“The most obvious one is the weather, definitely. But even the small stuff like cars driving on the other side of the road, the roads being so narrow, cars being so small. Even the architecture and stuff like that.

“It was definitely an experience in itself, just being in a different country. Luckily enough, through rugby, you're kind of able to travel through most of Ireland and you get to experience life in Europe as well.”

The move to Munster was not without its issues, with Salanoa adding: “The transition was easier because I was already in Ireland but I did have to learn a bit of the accent change and stuff like that, the different slangs and lingos... especially with the Cork lads.

“When they're all around each other, they're different gravy. I still have to kind of look over to the side when people are laughing, like, 'Ha ha!' laughing to yourself... they say 'kid' or 'boy'... after literally everything!”

The way Munster are beginning to hit their straps, though, it would appear everyone understands each other just fine and having arrived at the province having cut his teeth with the USA Under-20s, and then both the Leinster academy and the AIL with Old Belvedere, Munster are starting to reap the rewards of a rounded rugby education.

"Like it was definitely a building process, layer upon layer, early enough into my career in Leinster it was really just learning the foundations, learning the rules, learning the technical aspects of everything and why you do certain things and the outcomes of that.

"So now being able to build up a few more layers, building in the experiences, I'm playing a lot more so you're getting those opportunities to feel those things out and being able to problem solve even between the scrums and the matches, so it's definitely just learning more and obviously through training and stuff, you're just trying to paint the pictures you're going to feel on the weekend.

"So there's definitely a lot of learning going on.”

The trajectory has steepened in recent weeks with a Heineken Champions debut off the bench against Toulouse in Thomond Park in December and a first European start against Northampton Saints earlier this month while last Sunday’s trip to France and the rematch with the five-time champions at Stade Ernest-Wallon was another big step up for the Hawaiian.

“Yeah, it was very physical. They're a big side, they've a lot of attacking threats to them. Even defensively, running into collisions with them... In every aspect of the game, you feel it. You've got the bumps and bruises to prove it. Credit to them, they're a big side. We knew it was going to be physical and we had to kind of match that.”

Salanoa appears set to face Benetton in Treviso this Saturday afternoon when Munster resume their push for a BKT United Rugby Championship post-season play-off place in Treviso and the prop is expecting another physically intense contest on Italian soil.

"Exactly, you just really want to get the basics done well and then hopefully get stuck into them, they're a big, physical side with a lot of attacking threats so we respect them as an opponent but we've still got to do what we do and stick to what we know, to be able to execute what the coaches have for us.

"We have to stick to the belief and trust our process, and hopefully it goes our way.”