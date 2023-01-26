McFarland makes three changes to Ulster side for Stormers clash 

Head coach Dan McFarland has made three changes to the side that beat Sale Sharks 22-11 last weekend
GAME TIME: Ulster’s Stewart Moore. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 12:10
Shane Donovan

The Ulster team to take on the DHL Stormers at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night has been announced (Kick-off 7.35pm).

Head coach Dan McFarland has made three changes to the side that beat Sale Sharks 22-11 last weekend, sealing a quarter-final berth and a meeting with Leinster at the Aviva in the process. 

Loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan comes into the front-row in place of Andy Warwick, where he will scrum down alongside Tom Stewart and Jeff Toomaga-Allen

The second-row is unchanged, with Alan O'Connor continuing as captain alongside Sam Carter. 

The back-row is also unchanged from the win over the English Premiership side, as academy product Harry Sheridan keeps his place at blindside flanker, where he will be joined by Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeulen.

Nathan Doak and Billy Burns are also rewarded for their performances last week as they pair up again in the half-backs, while there are two changes to the rest of the backline. 

Ireland internationals Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey drop out for Ben Moxham and Stewart Moore at left-wing and inside-centre, respectively. 

James Hume retains the 13 jersey, with Mike Lowry and Rob Lyttle named to start alongside the aforementioned Mocham in the back-three.

Ulster Assistant Coach, Jonny Bell, says the province know just how big a threat the Stormers pose: "They are going to be a very difficult animal to what we faced last week. They are powerful, but move really fast around the pitch, so we need to control the ball well when we have it and make sure that we are smart defensively."

Ulster: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S Moore, B Moxham; B Burns, N Doak; E O'Sullivan, T Stewart, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor (captain), S Carter; H Sheridan, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, R Sutherland, A Warwick, K Treadwell, J Murphy, J Cooney, I Madigan, E McIlroy.

