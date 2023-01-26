Forward play evolves as corner turned and Munster head in right direction

YOU did not have to scour the videotape from last Sunday for too long to find evidence supporting the argument that the Munster forward pack has taken its game ùp a notch in the last couple of months.

There was plenty of proof in that narrow Heineken Champions Cup pool defeat, from the scrum penalty won on Toulouse’s put-in against a powerful all-Test French front-row, the efficient defence of the five-time European champions’ formidable rolling maul and, equally, the comfort displayed with hands on the ball and out of contact last Sunday.

It may have ended in a loss at Stade Ernest-Wallon but there can be little doubt that Munster’s forward play has evolved considerably under the province’s new regime spearheaded by Graham Rowntree with assistant coaches Andi Kyriacou, Denis Leamy and Mike Prendergast all contribution to the uptick in skill levels, set-piece consistency and defensive assurance the team has begun to display.

The process of unlearning old habits and practices, learning new training methods, processes and a fresh gameplan inevitably brought teething problems, as forwards coach Kyriacou acknowledged this week ahead of Saturday’s return to the BKT United Rugby Championship. Munster face a tough road trip to Treviso in northern Italy to a Benetton side with a proud home record at Stadio Monigo.

The poor early-season form, replete with heavy-legged, error-strewn performances, began to right itself at the start of November with a morale-boosting victory over South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It has since delivered six wins from the last nine across the URC and Champions Cup, with the three defeats, twice to Toulouse and once to Leinster, coming by a collective 10 points. And Munster players appear to be hitting their straps at the perfect time to make a final push towards the league play-offs and European qualification for next season.

“We knew we would crack a few of them along the way (in training),” Kyriacou said. “Changing the way we train completely over the last few years to what we are currently doing was always going to break some lads down at some point. We were prepared for that.

“Now we are seeing they have banked all that hard work and are now able to cope in stressful situations and now we are seeing the benefits from a lot of the guys. The great thing about the way we train is that no one is stood watching at any point. On field, working 15 on 15, doing skills at a high tempo on the side. They are constantly being pushed and you can see that transfer on to the field. Come the weekend, It’s definitely a product of what we are doing day to day.” Munster’s training seems to have caught up with their rivals’ efforts and head coach Rowntree is leading the charge in tandem with Kyriacou with regard to the forwards, not least around the maul.

“It’s just exposing the lads to a lot of these situations within training and doing that without constantly fatiguing them through the collision element,” Kyriacou said.

“So we do a lot of stuff that’s kind of pre-bound, indoor, on the mats, where lads are exposed to that nature of finding the right spots, keeping our height down, working on the tension. Then we transfer that into our on-field session, which is a little bit more game-real and what we’re finding over time, just through constant repetition, lads understand what feels right and are comfortable working with each other. And the clarity of their roles and how they execute it, we’re just seeing more consistency within that.

“That’s testament to the boss. He’s given us a lot of time to go and work on this stuff. He really values it and we’re seeing the benefits of it.” The proof of the pudding came last Sunday in the final minute of the first half when Toulouse, having seen their 11-0 lead cut to just three points, threatened to end the opening period on a high as they kicked to the corner. Munster snuffed out the lineout maul and defended heroically for the next minute to win a penalty of their own on their five-metre line, closing the first half at 11-8.

Referencing that moment, Kyriacou added: “Yeah, look, very happy. We reviewed that this morning, whereas the previous time we played them we were a little bit chaotic in some of our roles. We were a lot more under control this time even if they did squeeze a few metres out of us out the field, we still felt we were in control.

“We identified a lot of threats in and around (Antoine) Dupont, picking and terrorising that 15-metre area. We zipped that up quite nicely. Denis and myself have been working quite hard with the lads and very happy.

“I think a big moment at the back of that first-half where, five metres out, we shut them down and it certainly gave us a lift going into half-time.

“It’s something we’re working really hard on. There’s always room for improvement obviously, but we’re happy with the progress we’re making currently.” No-one, least of all Munster’s coaching staff and squad, imagines the hard work is over, but after the last nine weeks they can at least allow themselves to feel a corner has been turned and the province is heading in the right direction.