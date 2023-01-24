Donal Lenihan: Munster building towards that April Sharks attack

YOU'D hardly blame Munster if they were currently cursing the inclusion of the South African sides in this season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

With a few minutes to go in Edinburgh’s impressive home win over Saracens in the last game of the entire pool phase on Sunday, a try for either side would have led to a home tie against Munster in the Round of 16. Sitting in the departure lounge at Toulouse Airport, Munster would have welcomed that with open arms.

Instead, with Edinburgh and Saracens tied on 10 pool points apiece and with an identical points differential of +26, the Sharks held onto third seeding in Pool A by virtue of a points differential of +30.

Given the way Munster played in Toulouse, you’d fancy their chances against Edinburgh or Saracens, even on the road. While they’ll travel in the belief that they’re playing well enough to win, the long trek to Durban, coupled with playing in alien temperatures at this time of the year of 28 degrees, adds a different layer of difficulty for Munster to negotiate.

On top of that, and in contrast to some of their URC outings, the Sharks are certain to field all their World Cup-winning Springboks in captain Saya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi in this one.

Last year the Round of 16 was played on a home-and-away basis with Munster progressing at the expense of Exeter Chiefs, courtesy of a better aggregate score. A similar scenario on this occasion would have been far more equitable given the travel involved.

Another issue that will irk Munster is that, if one of the South African sides make it to the semi-final stage, that will be hosted at a neutral venue in Europe. Graham Rowntree would have much preferred that arrangement for the Rd of 16 given Munster are scheduled to return to Cape Town and Durban for URC games a fortnight after their Champions Cup odyssey.

Munster have a good record against the South African teams in the URC but this contest will be at a different level. Should they win, they will create a little bit of history by becoming the first European side to win a Champions Cup game on South African soil with the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers having won all six home pool games to date.

Overall the three South African teams have hit the ground running in their inaugural Champions Cup appearances, winning eight of the twelve games played to date, despite challenging itineraries.

Should Munster succeed where the likes of Harlequins, Lyon, London Irish, Bordeaux-Begles and Clermont Auvergne have failed in the tournament to date, their reward will most likely be a return visit to the Stade Ernest-Wallon for another tilt at Toulouse given Ugo Mola’s men will be odds on to beat the Bulls at home in the next round.

For now, Munster must park the draw and focus on the positives, of which there were many, from last Sunday’s superb performance. The character and belief in the way they are playing at the moment, despite being pummeled in the opening half hour, will bring Munster up another notch.

A contagious mix of thunderous defence and vastly different attacking intent, allied to a much-improved skill set, is elevating Munster to another level. Rowntree and his coaching ticket are working wonders and deserve support.

Munster have become a joy to watch again having turned so many people off with the unimaginative dirge served up under the previous regime. Nobody is saying they are world beaters and there is much scope for improvement.

Their ball retention and work at the breakdown needs to improve as Toulouse were able to generate far too many turnovers due to poor support for the ball carrier. Denis Leamy will appreciate that better than most. I’ve no doubt this will be an area targeted in training having conceded 16 turnovers last weekend.

This management group is managing to extract the maximum out of the players they have at their disposal at the moment. That’s all you can do. If you end up being beaten by a better team then so be it. Right now, Munster are enjoyable to watch.

While the revised Champions Cup format is both unattractive and difficult for the casual fan to follow, at least all the main protagonists have made it through to the Round of 16 which should guarantee some mouth-watering contests from the quarter-finals onwards.

With the Six Nations almost upon us, Gregor Townsend and returning Welsh coach Warren Gatland will be thrilled that both Edinburgh and Ospreys have taken some noted scalps in Europe recently and will use that as a springboard for the national squads in the build up to their opening games against England and Ireland respectively. More on that next week.

Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne and David Hawkshaw. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Leinster are desperate to secure a fifth title before Johnny Sexton hangs up his boots given that he has never lifted the trophy as captain. The fact that this year's decider will be staged at the Aviva Stadium offers them the perfect opportunity to banish the disappointments of the last few seasons.

That said, with Saracens, La Rochelle, Toulouse and two of the South African debutants in the Stormers and Sharks all serious contenders, Leinster’s fate is far from secure. All those sides will have noted the continuing issues Leo Cullen’s charges have faced at scrum time, with their maul defence and, at times, at the breakdown, despite their procession through the pool stage.

Given the incredible depth that Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have at their disposal and the manner in which youngsters like Jamie Osborne, Joe McCarthy and Michael Milne have been able to step up to the mark when called upon, Leinster have negotiated all the obstacles placed in their path to date.

It says everything about the quality of their squad that they secured a maximum return of 20 match points from their four pool outings, despite being short a third of their first-choice team for the majority of the campaign.

The vulnerability of their scrum and maul defence will certainly benefit from the return to arms of Tadhg Furlong and Jason Jenkins to the front five. Without them, Leinster remain vulnerable against the big French and South African packs.

Behind the scrum Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe were all missing from their recent European outings. With that trio on board, Leinster are a different proposition, even if Jimmy O'Brien has excelled in Lowe’s absence. To win in Europe this season, I suspect Leinster will require a full deck to choose from.

Ulster will be thrilled to have finally closed out a game that was still in the balance entering the final quarter when accounting for a very physical Sale Sharks side in their final pool game. While they’ve ended up with the poisoned chalice of Leinster in Dublin, Ulster have time to get their game back on track and rebuild confidence in the URC.

The benefits of securing top seeding, due to their consistency throughout the pool stage, is there for all to see as Leinster and La Rochelle are offered the chance to play on home soil throughout the knockout phase. Right now, they appear destined to meet at the Aviva Stadium in a repeat of last season's decider in Marseilles even if there’s a few really decent teams still in the mix.

Leinster would love nothing more than getting another shot at the current champions but, I suspect, Ronan O Gara would also relish the opportunity of showing that last year's victory was no fluke.