Luke McGrath: Ross Byrne has been brilliant for three or four years

Strange how perceptions can form in the court of public opinion.

Read the papers or throw an ear to the airwaves in recent weeks and there was the unmistakable sense of a consensus forming to the effect that Ross Byrne is a much-improved player of late, hence his return to the Ireland setup.

Andy Farrell’s words at Monday’s Six Nations launch spoke to that with the national head coach, after speaking about Joey Carbery’s omission from his squad, declared that Byrne had progressed after working on aspects of his game that had been highlighted for him.

Just as there was no detail as to the areas Carbery has been falling down, there were no deeper offerings on where exactly Byrne had made these leaps and bounds. To the naked eye, he has been managing games as effectively and calmly as before.

Whether that level had justified his long-time absence from the green jersey or backs up an overdue recall is a matter of opinion but his Leinster half-back partner Luke McGrath is among those who would struggle to identify a marked difference in his game these days.

“It’s hard when you see him [so often]” said the Leinster scrum-half. “I’ve played with him so many times. He does the basics incredibly well. I don’t know if he’s improved, I’ve always held him in the highest regard.”

McGrath singled out Byrne’s game-winning penalty kick against Australia last November as a measure of the man and the player but an assassin’s touch off the tee is nothing new so it must be something else that Farrell and others have noticed and liked.

It’s not as if he has gone from game manager to game breaker.

“He has a calm head,” McGrath added. “He runs a team well, he’s very encouraging to players. Maybe he has gotten a little bit more calm, it’s hard to know. I think he has been playing brilliant for the last three or four years.”

All McGrath can suggest is that Byrne might be just a bit more experienced these days. More comfortable. The Dubliner is 27 after all. He has played 143 times for Leinster, many of them huge league and Champions Cup knockout ties, and will crest 1,000 points for his club soon.

Whatever about Farrell and his lieutenants, could it just be that his crucial kick against the Wallabies reversed, in one swing of the leg, the narrative when it came to a Test career that had until then produced snippets of opportunity and doses of disappointment?

If that seems simplistic when set against the mountain of analysis and statistics thrown at modern elite sport then we shouldn’t dismiss an age-old human element that encompasses everything from recency bias to mass levels of group think.

For those who feel Byrne has deserved more of a shot before now, there is the sense of better late than never for a man whose Aussie intervention was after all just a carbon copy of a similar kick that saw off Ulster in a Champions Cup quarter-final in 2019.

He managed that one with just the one good leg after suffering a bout of cramp but he now finds himself jostling with Munster’s Jack Crowley for the right to start on the bench for Ireland in next week’s Six Nations opener away to Wales.

“He’s done it a lot of times before,” said McGrath. “Maybe it is perception, but I’m so delighted for him. I’m really looking forward to seeing him now in the Six Nations. Hopefully he gets a bit of game time.”