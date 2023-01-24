Join the Irish Examiner for a special Six Nations event with Ronan O'Gara and Donal Lenihan

The Ireland and Munster greats will chat rugby with guests and Examiner Sport readers in Cork on February 10. 
CROUCH, TOUCH, PAUSE...Join two legends of the game -- and guests to be announced -- for an evening of Six Nations chat and debate. 

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 15:25
Adrian Russell

Can Ireland lay down a marker ahead of the World Cup? 

Who'll emerge as the outstanding rival to Johnny Sexton at 10? 

Can Andy Farrell mastermind another landmark victory and what can we expect from the likes of Wales and England, under new management? 

We may not get all the answers at our special Six Nations event, but it promises to be a highly entertaining and informative evening of rugby conversation.

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara will join fellow Examiner Sport columnist and Munster & Ireland great, Donal Lenihan in the Metropole Hotel in Cork city on February 10. 

Join the Irish Examiner in partnership with Skechers for a few hours of discussion and debate, with guests to be announced.

Tickets are €25 -- or just €20 if you're a subscriber -- and they're going fast. 

Learn more and get tickets here.

