Connacht hooker Tierney-Martin pens three-year contract extension

Connacht Rugby have rewarded Galway native Dylan Tierney-Martin with a new three-year contract.

Tierney-Martin debut was against Scarlets in March 2021 and has gone on to make 15 appearances for his home province.

He came through the ranks at The Bish and Corinthians RFC and was the top try scorer of the Irish U20 Grand Slam winning team in 2019.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign on for three more years so I’m delighted to be staying on," he said. "It’ll be an exciting three years for everyone at the club and I can’t wait to play my part in that."

Head coach Andy Friend added: "Dylan continues to grow his skill set that will allow him to become a top class hooker. As a province, Connacht have a huge focus on home grown players and are proud of those that come through the pathway system. Dylan is a prime example of that and I truly believe he has a very bright future ahead of him."