Leinster's second string ready to grasp their opportunity

All eyes have already turned to the Six Nations. Ireland’s opener away to Wales is still eleven days distant but the sound of the tournament’s beating drum grew louder on Monday morning as the tournament was officially launched in London.

This weekend’s URC games will pass off with only the most committed of rugby afficionados affording them their undivided attention but Cardiff’s visit to the RDS on Saturday tells us why these are still fixtures of some note.

Go back 12 months and Joe McCarthy had yet to feature for Leinster, let alone Ireland. His club debut came away to the Blues at the end of January 2022 and now he is part of the squad Andy Farrell has put together for the age-old Championship.

Others will have seen that and raise their sights accordingly.

His leap adds up to the most inches but the progress made in this last year of Jimmy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne – both of them members of the same Ireland squad right now – means Leinster’s second-string carries more expectation than most.

“We get the privilege of watching them train against an international team really,” said forwards coach Robin McBryde of a squad that is devoid of over 20 internationals for this latest league encounter.

“So they’re spending their time during the weeks doing their homework on the opposition, running players against the starting team, and you get proper feedback because they’re training against quality opposition.

“It’s great to see them get the opportunity to do that on a Saturday against live opposition. I was already reminded of the fact that Joe McCarthy played in the same fixture last year and you see how much he developed in a short space of time.”

Leinster’s reliance on youth is all the more acute this week given more experienced players - Charlie Ngatai, Ed Byrne, Jason Jenkins, Robbie Henshaw, Martin Moloney, Ciaran Frawley and Tommy O’Brien - all remain on the injured list.

McBryde, just like head coach Leo Cullen, claims to relish this Six Nations window when they can give their full attention to the next generation and it’s just as well because this bunch of players will shoulder plenty of the burden again later in the season.

The province rested a bevvy of their established stars for their two-game URC trek to South Africa last season and they will no doubt do the same again when they travel to face the Lions and the Bulls down south in April.

That trip falls between two potential Heineken Champions Cup knockout rounds and Leinster will certainly spare a whole batch of their frontline Test animals a cross-equator trip again given their healthy position in the league.

That may be a tad presumptuous of course. There is no guarantee that they will see to Ulster in the round of 16 post-Six Nations but they remain in very good nick and in decent form as they turn from Champions Cup to URC duties.

They progressed from Pool A of the ‘European’ competition with a maximum 20 league points and with all sorts of outrageous numbers in the columns dedicated to points and tries scored and conceded but they are not the finished article.

McBryde singled out issues with their scrum and their defensive maul for special mention on Monday, and the lapses in discipline that have left them vulnerable in the first place.

“We’ve got to stop giving penalties away, giving that entry into our 22. So yeah, obviously we are happy with the situation we find ourselves in but we’re not kidding ourselves either. There is plenty of things we need to improve on as well.”