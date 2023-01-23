Scotland boss Gregor Townsend says Ben Healy thrives in big games

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend says Ben Healy’s recent performances for Munster have convinced him the Tipperary-born fly-half can bring new dimensions to his selection options at number 10
Scotland boss Gregor Townsend says Ben Healy thrives in big games

ALL SMILES: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 16:01
Simon Lewis

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend says Ben Healy’s recent performances for Munster have convinced him the Tipperary-born fly-half can bring new dimensions to his selection options at number 10.

Healy, 23, joined up with Scotland’s Six Nations squad for the first time on Monday as preparations began for their Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham on February 4, almost three weeks after announcing he would quit Munster for Edinburgh at the end of the season to pursue his Test rugby ambitions as a Scottish-qualified player.

The former Ireland Under-20 international will join fellow 10s Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn in camp this week before returning to Limerick for Munster’s trip to Treviso and a Saturday URC fixture against Benetton.

“He’ll definitely add to the squad,” head coach Townsend said on Monday at the Guinness Six Nations launch in London. “He's a different type of player to the 10s we have in our squad.

“He has shown over the last three games he played for Munster, so the Ulster game, the Lions were he started, and even yesterday (off the bench at Toulouse) that he is thriving in those big games, thriving at a challenging time for him when he's made a commitment to another country and another team for next season.

“He is a really good rugby player in terms of knowing the system, being connected, he's got a strong kicking game and he has real physical potential, both defensively and in attack.

“So, he will add depth to that position, and real competition for the 10s that we have got in our squad."

Townsend said he had been in contact with Healy since 2021 about a potential move to Scotland.

“About two years ago, he was speaking to Glasgow or Glasgow were speaking to him. I was asked by Glasgow to have a conversation with Ben, just to give him feedback on his game, and talk about the type of player we look for in the Scotland team.

“He didn’t sign for Glasgow then. And about three or four months ago, Edinburgh were speaking to him.

“He came over to watch one of our internationals in November. I caught up with him the day before that international.

“I spoke to him on another couple of other occasions, giving him feedback on his game. So, it was a similar conversation that we have with players that are already in our squad, but obviously ones that are dual-qualified, it's a little bit different until they commit, and then you have more conversations about their game.”

More in this section

Johnny Sexton 23/1/2023 Sexton given green light to start Six Nations
Rugby Union - Dove Men Series 2014 - Wales v Australia - Milliennium Stadium WRU facing allegations of sexism and discrimination following BBC investigation
Viliame Mata is tackled by Jamie George 22/1/2023 Peter Jackson: more grim head games as too many players ignore tackle height consequences 
<p>Leinster's Charlie Ryan announces immediate retirement due to a longstanding recurring knee injury. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Leinster's Charlie Ryan forced to retire at 23 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.267 s