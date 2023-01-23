Scotland boss Gregor Townsend says Ben Healy thrives in big games

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend says Ben Healy’s recent performances for Munster have convinced him the Tipperary-born fly-half can bring new dimensions to his selection options at number 10.

Healy, 23, joined up with Scotland’s Six Nations squad for the first time on Monday as preparations began for their Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham on February 4, almost three weeks after announcing he would quit Munster for Edinburgh at the end of the season to pursue his Test rugby ambitions as a Scottish-qualified player.

The former Ireland Under-20 international will join fellow 10s Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn in camp this week before returning to Limerick for Munster’s trip to Treviso and a Saturday URC fixture against Benetton.

“He’ll definitely add to the squad,” head coach Townsend said on Monday at the Guinness Six Nations launch in London. “He's a different type of player to the 10s we have in our squad.

“He has shown over the last three games he played for Munster, so the Ulster game, the Lions were he started, and even yesterday (off the bench at Toulouse) that he is thriving in those big games, thriving at a challenging time for him when he's made a commitment to another country and another team for next season.

“He is a really good rugby player in terms of knowing the system, being connected, he's got a strong kicking game and he has real physical potential, both defensively and in attack.

“So, he will add depth to that position, and real competition for the 10s that we have got in our squad."

Townsend said he had been in contact with Healy since 2021 about a potential move to Scotland.

“About two years ago, he was speaking to Glasgow or Glasgow were speaking to him. I was asked by Glasgow to have a conversation with Ben, just to give him feedback on his game, and talk about the type of player we look for in the Scotland team.

“He didn’t sign for Glasgow then. And about three or four months ago, Edinburgh were speaking to him.

“He came over to watch one of our internationals in November. I caught up with him the day before that international.

“I spoke to him on another couple of other occasions, giving him feedback on his game. So, it was a similar conversation that we have with players that are already in our squad, but obviously ones that are dual-qualified, it's a little bit different until they commit, and then you have more conversations about their game.”