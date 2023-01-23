Sexton on Carbery: 'How you bounce back is the true sign of a character and a player'

Johnny Sexton has backed Joey Carbery to rebound from his Guinness Six Nations squad omission, just as the Ireland captain has dealt with disappointments throughout his long career.

Head coach Andy Farrell’s decision to leave the Munster fly-half out of his squad for next month’s championship was the major surprise when he revealed the 37 players he does want. With Sexton declaring himself fit to play in the opening game against Wales in Cardiff a week on Saturday, the 37-year-old appears certain to start in his 110th Ireland appearance with Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne and Munster’s Jack Crowley the two other selected fly-halves fighting it out for the back-up role on the bench.

While Ireland are set to fly to Portugal on Thursday for a warm-weather training camp on the Algarve before heading for Cardiff, Carbery will be available for Munster when their BKT URC campaign resumes in Italy against Benetton this Saturday.

Sexton recalled times when he has been through similar experiences when he faced the media on Monday at the Six Nations media day in central London.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet. I know what Joey is going through,” the Ireland skipper said. “You go through all these emotions throughout your career. I’ve been dropped many times, and not picked many times, and it’s part and parcel of the game.

“How you bounce back from it is the true sign of a character and a player, and I’m sure he will bounce back. He’ll have plenty of opportunities going forward to get back in. He’s a good guy and a great player, so I wish him all the best.”

Head coach Farrell did not disclose the conversation he had with Carbery, who started for Munster in their 20-16 defeat at Toulouse on Sunday, when he told the fly-half he was surplus to requirements but stressed he wanted to see disappointed players fight to get their places back.

“I understand it,” Farrell said, referring to the surprise that greeted his decision, “because it's not as though he has been playing poorly. His form has been pretty good, as in he played pretty well yesterday.

“But there has been a bit of feedback (given to Carbery), like we would do with a lot of players who didn't make the squad and Joey understands that.

“There is another guy there, Ross Byrne, who has been getting feedback for the last couple of years and couldn't get into the room. He has improved on the things we have been asking of him, so he gets the chance to see if that can convert to the international stage, and we know that's a different level, but he has earned the right to be able to do that.

“One hundred per cent Joey will be working away hard to get back in and then we've got Jack Crowley there who has got a lot of potential going forward, so we need to put a bit of time into him as well.”

Sexton’s declaration of readiness to start the campaign in Cardiff came three weeks after sustaining a cheekbone injury playing for Leinster against Connacht on January 1. He underwent a surgical procedure as a result and has not played since but declared: “Good to go.

“I was training last week, just had a funny face mask on, keep that on this week in training and comes off next week, so good to go next week.

“When you get injured so close, at the time the European games were at the forefront of my mind, then obviously you figure you're not going to be able to play in them, the Six Nations then.

“But from early doors, even just the next day, the surgeon and the doctor, they were fine. They said it was probably the best injury to have on your face, so that was nice to know – 'If you could pick one bone, pick that one!'"

Leinster, on Monday, issued reassuring updates on the fitness issues of key Ireland back-rowers Caelan Doris and World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, both of whom picked up knocks in the Aviva Stadium victory over Racing 92 last Saturday.

Doris rolled his ankle while van der Flier sustained a dead leg but the province said both were expected to join the Ireland squad at Abbotstown on Tuesday.