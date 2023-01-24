Dave Kilcoyne in buoyant mood after Ireland recall and Munster upturn

Dave Kilcoyne will report back to Ireland camp for the first time in a year at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Tuesday in buoyant mood, not just with his recall but also the giant steps he believes Munster have taken this season.

The loosehead prop’s neck injury in the final game, his 48th Ireland cap, of last season’s Guinness Six Nations ruled him out for the rest of Munster’s 2021-22 campaign and Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand.

For the 34-year-old, the two reasons for his good mood go hand in hand. When he missed out on selection for the Autumn Nations Series last November he was finding his way back to form in a team struggling to succeed under new management.

Yet after a barnstorming display in an encouraging albeit losing 20-16 performance at Toulouse on Sunday that confirmed a visit to South Africa to play the Sharks in the Champions Cup Round of 16 in April, Kilcoyne explained why strong displays in a fast-improving team had led to his Ireland comeback this time around.

“It's probably on the back of being involved in good performances for Munster,” he said of his recall. “You're getting the benefit of the team going so well. I can't wait for it.”

As far as the loosehead is concerned, the team’s current success stems from the rapport, trust and understanding that has been forged between the squad and the new coaching ticket headed by former forwards coach Graham Rowntree with new assistants Mike Prendergast, Andi Kyriacou and Denis Leamy.

"I've been involved with Munster a long time, I've gone through a lot of different coaching groups and playing groups. The excitement inside of every day we're going in and we're so aligned, it's been a long time since we've been going into the system that Denis has brought to D, Prendy has brought to attack, how Wig has brought it all together.

“Going into that environment where you're getting better every day but you're aligned every day, I think you can see that. You're talking about belief, being on the road... those things are nearly irrelevant. I know it's not actually irrelevant but we back the game plan, we believe in what we're doing. There's unbelievable belief, starting with the young lads to the middle group to the older lads and there's great energy inside there. So it's very exciting where this group can go.

“Even not to give away a cheap try at the end there (against Toulouse), lads dug deep. They were camped on our line and I know it's a small thing but keeping them out at the end, they're big moments."