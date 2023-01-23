Leinster's Charlie Ryan forced to retire at 23 

Leinster Rugby’s Charlie Ryan is force to retire with immediate effect at the age of 23 due to a long standing recurring knee injury.

Ryan had a stellar grade age career with his school Blackrock College and captaining Leinster Rugby “A” to their 2019 Celtic Cup Final win over Ulster “A”.

He captained the Irish U-20s Grand Slam winning side in 2019 and also during the U-20s World Cup that summer.

"I leave the club at peace mentally due to the tireless work of the medical team," Ryan says. "Every possible avenue to success was explored."

He thanked his coaches who guided him throughout his short career.

"There are a countless number of coaches and mentors I will thank personally over the coming days for the help I received to get here.

"I loved playing the game, I'm so incredibly lucky to have got the opportunity to play it, I don't regret one second of the journey. I have made connections with some incredible people that will last a lifetime. I could not have got to this point without the endless support from my family and friends. I am incredibly lucky to have had them there to help me. I wouldn't have got anywhere near where I am now if it was not for their selfless support of me in my pursuit of this dream."

Head coach Leo Cullen spoke about the young player and his time with Leinster.

"Charlie has always been a player who has shown great leadership and that was clearly displayed when he led the Ireland U-20s to Grand Slam success back in 2019.

"Unfortunately, Charlie has had to battle ongoing knee issues in the time since then. Everyone who has worked with him over the last number of seasons are really saddened to hear that he is being forced to retire now from the game at such a young age.

"Having had the pleasure of working with Charlie over recent seasons I am confident that Charlie will be a success with whatever he decides to do next as he is incredibly diligent, is able to build strong connections with people and is a great teammate to be around.

"I think I can speak on behalf of everyone here at Leinster Rugby in wishing Charlie every success for what he turns his attention to next."