Peter Jackson: more grim head games as too many players ignore tackle height consequences 

Owen Farrell can expect some familiar company at Tackle School any day soon after another weekend of head-banging and conflicting messages on concussion.

In the course of reaffiriming Leinster’s status as undisputed No.1 seeds, completion of the Champions’ Cup pool stage raised two questions every bit as disturbing as some of the images: How many more players must be exposed to the risk of brain damage?

And why, after all this time, are too many still failing to adjust tackle height when they know the consequences?

After five red cards during the previous round, there could easily have been at least as many more over last weekend. Jamie George and Marco Riccioni, each guilty of dangerous tackles against Edinburgh, escaped with yellow cards when they ought to have had red.

Why French referee Ludovic Cayre took such a lenient view, only he knows. That George inflicted more damage on himself that his victim, Luke Crosbie, was utterly irrelevant in law. The wider damage to the game at large happened after the England hooker had served his ten minutes in the bin.

Saracens sent him back into the thick of it as if nothing untoward had happened. Where his Italian team-mate Riccioni failed the Head Injury Assessment, George, apparently, passed his, thereby giving further ammunition to medical experts demanding tougher action from World Rugby.

The plot then thickened. Having got as far as half-time, George failed to reappear, leaving Saracens to admit that he had been concussed. In that event, why had he been cleared in the first place?

It raises doubts over the England hooker’s presence for the start of the Six Nations, back in Edinburgh on Saturday week. The issue is not so much over his recovery but the threat of suspension should he be cited in the next 24 hours.

Farrell, lucky to have avoided a red card of his own at Gloucester in the Premiership earlier this month and luckier still to be available for the start of the Six Nations, ought to be able to put him right.

The more serious issue is why too many players, high-profile and otherwise, make too little effort to lower their tackle when there is supposed to be zero-tolerance on head-neck contact.

It cannot be coincidence that the six Champions’ Cup qualifiers with the worst disciplinary record (7 reds 28 yellows) failed to qualify : Bordeaux (8 yellow), Sale (7 yellow), Castres (1 red, 5 yellow), Racing (1 red, 5 yellow), London Irish (3 red, 1 yellow) Northampton (2 red, 2 yellow).

Not for the first time, the 16 qualifiers emerged over a confusing 24 hours. Edinburgh suffered most , giving every impression of not knowing that they needed a penalty or a drop goal to stretch their win over Saracens into the gold of a home tie. Instead they face a punishing trip to Leicester.

Ulster's Last Stand?

Ulster could be forgiven this morning for feeling a bit like Custer’s 7th Cavalry after a battle which damned the regiment to join The General in his last stand. For the American Indian Wars and Little Bighorn, read the Champions’ Cup and Leinster.

A Saturday night in Belfast worthy of evoking distant memories of famous wins brought the most sobering of immediate consequences for all concerned. The pre-drawn Round of 16 would have poured cold water by the bucketful on any celebrations of the unanimous points decision over Sale.

What it meant would have stopped them in their tracks: Leinster in Dublin, the untouchables in their capital citadel; so good that in successive weeks they could lose two players to the bin and beat Gloucester as they’ve never been beaten at Kingsholm before, then play a long way below par and still see Racing off by 26 points.

For half an hour or so yesterday afternoon, Montpellier and London Irish conspired in an unwitting alliance which offered Ulster fleeting hope of an escape from Dublin. At one stage the French champions were in danger of dropping beneath Ulster on points-difference.

That might have meant a trip to La Rochelle instead, a possibility which would have had all the appeal of swopping Robben Island for Alcatraz. At least the outsiders have two months to devise a way of somehow bringing the favourites to grief.

Events yesterday served only to emphasise Leinster’s status. Toulouse, out-tried 2-1 by Munster, looked unusually laborious at times in struggling to cope with imaginative opponents. Saracens, frazzled in the Edinburgh cold, somehow prised a late losing point, enough to secure a home tie against Ospreys instead of an awkward all-English tie in the Tigers’ den.

Osprey's candid camera

At Leicester late on Friday night with the English champions on the ropes nine minutes into stoppage time, Jac Morgan claimed a try for the Ospreys. Tuai Trainini searched from every angle for any evidence, found none and called for technological assistance, admitting: ‘I don’t have any on-field decision.’’

The TMO, Thomas Charabas from Bayonne, examined every angle more than once. The pundits on BTSport disagreed but as time dragged on their consensus veered towards no try in the absence of any conclusive proof.

The clock had ticked into the twelfth minute of stoppage when Charabas sounded the eureka cry. ‘’I have a decision,’’ Charabas declared. ‘’We clearly see the ball grounded on the line so it is a try.’’

Whether he had access to infrared lighting and what those who know about these things call the electromagnetic spectrum is about as clear as the whereabouts of the ball to many. All that matters is that the Welsh birds of prey flew home in triumph thanks to an eagle-eyed Frenchman.

In Belfast 24 hours later, a different French TMO found himself confronted with unravelling a different mass of bodies. Ulster’s claim for a try from a tapped-penalty in front of Sale’s posts ended up being referred to Eric Briquet-Campin with referee Pierre Brousset unsighted.

A trawl through a variety of camera angles failed to shed even the faintest light as to the whereabouts of the ball. Not for the first time technology failed to solve the mystery.

Fond farewell

Before dragging himself off the European stage for the last time, Rory Kockott stopped for a final act. He approached Andrew Brace and shook the Irish referee by the hand, perhaps by way of apology or perhaps not.

Kockott had come out of retirement, turning Castres’ pointless Champions’ Cup misadventure into a farewell demonstration of his capacity for filling three roles simultaneously: player, coach, referee.

At times, it sounded as if he was close to driving Mr Brace round the bend: ‘’Rory, come here. I have already told you: don’t get involved in off-the-ball stuff.’’ A little while later, with the penny still to drop, Brace changed his tone. ‘’Nine, come here’’ he called out to Kockott whereupon Castres’ captain,. Mathieu Babillot, asked if he could help.

‘’I’ve told him (Kockott) five times: ‘Stop shouting at me,’ ‘’ Brace replied. ‘’He’s trying to referee the game.’’ When Kockott put on his best what-moi? look in support of his faked innocence, Brace again reacted with calm authority. ‘’I am trying,’’ the real referee told him. ‘’To work with you.’’ Maybe that was why Kockott made a point of one last word with Brace, a gesture borne out of respect rather than rancour.

Bealham treble record

A few months after Will Stuart began giving props a bad name by scoring two tries in England’s autumn draw against the All Blacks, Finlay Bealham has gone one better with a hat-trick albeit it in a losing cause on Tyneside.

The Ireland tighthead’s trio for Connacht at Newcastle ensures him a special niche in European rugby. He is only the third prop to do so in the Challenge Cup, emulating a feat first achieved by England’s Matt Stevens for Bath 20 years ago, then equaled by the Tongan Sona Taumalolo for Grenoble before Christmas.

Castres flirting with success

No coach knowingly misses a trick when it comes to talking up the opposition, even when the opponent in question carries the burden of just about the worst record in the Champions’ Cup. Exeter’s Ali Hepher trotted out one of the oldest clichés of the book over Castres’ arrival in Devon: ‘’They’ve got nothing to lose.’’ Ironically, they had rather a lot to lose as the worst of French travellers, a title defended with rare consistency over a period of 14 seasons in the Heineken Cup. Since 2008, Castres had played 29 matches in Europe and lost all but one, in Glasgow ten years ago.

They dared to take the lead against an Exeter team so far out of sorts as to be unrecognisable from the champions of three years ago. Whether Castres became disorientated at the prospect of an away win is not clear but they went to extreme measures to make it almost impossible.

One red and three yellows in rapid succession ensured normal service despite no lack of courage from those left on the field. Record preserved, Castres have now lost 30 out of 31 on the road.

A marathon...

Penalties, TMO verdicts and injuries all conspire to stretch one half of a match ever long. The recurring drama of Leicester-Ospreys took the Anglo-Welsh duel into 13 minutes of stoppage time and a total second half playing time of 62 minutes, six seconds. That overtook the longest half of Test rugby last year: New Zealand-Ireland in Wellington where the first 40 ran to 58.

Team of the weekend:

15 Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse) 14 Cadan Murley (Harlequins) 13 Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 12 Dan du Plessis (Stormers) 11 Shane Daly (Munster) 10 Owen Williams (Ospreys) 9 John Cooney (Ulster) 1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh) 2 Julian Marchand (Toulouse) 3 John Ryan (Munster) 4 Alan O’Connor (Ulster) 5 Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 6 Ben Earl (Saracens) 7 Tommy Reffell (Leicester) 8 Jac (repeat Jac) Morgan (Ospryes)