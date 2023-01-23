Finn Russell welcomes competition Ben Healy arrival brings

Finn Russell hasn’t crossed paths yet with Ben Healy but the Racing 92 and Scotland out-half believes his country’s new recruit could be a key weapon as they embark on a 2023 campaign that consists of a Six Nations and a World Cup.

Healy’s switch to Edinburgh was confirmed early this month and Scotland coach Gregor Townsend wasted no time in capitalising on the move by naming the Tipperary-born Munster ten in his squad for the upcoming Championship.

Russell is seven years older than his new colleague and has been plying his club trade in France this last four seasons, so he has relied on conversations with former Racing 92 colleagues Mike Prendergast and Simon Zebo for a heads-up on the new guy.

The extra competition will be welcome.

“There’s always competition and Ben coming in from Munster will bring a different view of the game and how we can play and it will be good working with him and working together on what we can build in the Scotland squad.”

If Healy can hit the ground running with Scotland then it would allow Blair Kinghorn to revert to the full-back spot, which most believe is his natural environment, and there is another reason besides to hope that the new recruit can slot straight in.

Ireland and Scotland will find themselves in the same pool come the World Cup in France and, while Healy hasn’t been privy to Andy Farrell’s workings, he does come from the same system that feeds players into that national camp.

“For sure,” said Russell. “He knows the Irish mentality really well, he is from here, so that will help us and me playing in France - I will have an idea of the French boys and their mentality so the more of that we can bring in the more it will help the team.”

Russell’s immediate focus remains with Racing 92 who welcome La Rochelle to their indoor arena next Saturday. Their Champions Cup bid is over now for another year but Leinster’s remains right on course.

Racing's attack coach Rory Teague spoke positively of the challenge his side put in for 65 minutes two days ago but admitted ultimately that Leinster remain a way ahead of them as things stand, and clear favourites for the competition.

“I think so,” said the Englishman. “Their physical capabilities, their decision-making, their game plan (are all excellent) and they’re obviously a very well-coached team.”