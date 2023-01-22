Munster will travel to South Africa to take on Sharks in the Champions Cup round-of-16

Munster face a daunting trip to South Africa in the Champions Cup round-of-16 as they have been drawn away to Sharks.
The tie was confirmed by Edinburgh’s win over Saracens in the final game of the pool stage on Sunday evening so Munster will visit Durban in the first knock-out round of the competition.
Graham Rowntree’s side must also travel to the home of the Springboks on April 15th and April 22nd for their two game tour which will see them take on the Stormers and Sharks.
If Munster defeat Sharks they would then meet the winner of Toulouse and Bulls in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.
Elsewhere Leinster will face Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in an exciting all Ireland clash with all the last 16 games taking place over the weekend of March 31st to April 2nd.
Sharks vs Munster.
Leinster vs. Ulster.
La Rochelle vs. Gloucester.
Exeter vs. Montpellier.
Toulouse vs. Bulls.
Saracens vs. Ospreys.
Leicester vs. Edinburgh.
Stormers vs. Harlequins.