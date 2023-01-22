AlL Wrap-up: Cork Con defeat Champions Clontarf and Terenure College overcome Dublin University 

Cork Constitution were the main movers in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A as they defeated reigning champions Clontarf 24-12 at Castle Avenue.

Having trailed 7-5 at half-time to Dylan Donnellan's maul try, Cork Con gave Clontarf a taste of their own medicine when replacement hooker Max Abbott was driven over for a late match-winning score.

Jonny Holland's men, who lost 29-22 at home to 'Tarf last month, have leapfrogged the north Dubliners into second place, and the teams are now only separated by a single point.

Con centre Greg Higgins showed his pace to run in a 23rd-minute breakaway try, and scrum half Louis Kahn's quick tap effort was followed by a levelling score from his opposite number Angus Lloyd, who trailed Tony Ryan's initial break.

However 'Tarf were left to rue some missed opportunities as the visitors regained the lead through lock Cathal O'Flaherty.

Despite a penalty attempt from George Coomber that drifted just wide, Con's pack delivered the decisive bonus point try just a few minutes later.

Elsewhere leaders Terenure College's maul did the business against Dublin University as Jordan Coghlan and Levi Vaughan powered over for tries in a hard-fought 12-7 victory at College Park.

Aran Egan directed a perfectly-weighted kick through for Ronan Quinn to open the scoring in the 18th minute, yet 'Nure ground out an important result which has them six points clear at the summit.

Cormac Izuchukwu and Zac Ward - both capped Ireland Sevens internationals - contributed a try each in Ballynahinch's 24-7 triumph at home to bottom side Garryowen.

Tries from replacement Cian O'Halloran and Killian Dineen catapulted Shannon back into contention, but Young Munster won the Limerick derby 31-27 in Greenfields where Munster's Patrick Campbell ran in two of their four tries.

Finally in Division 1A, Sam Prendergast kicked the clinching penalty as Lansdowne prevailed 23-20 against UCD on Friday night. The Ireland Under-20 out-half finished with a 13-point haul and also made a pacy break which led to Cormac Foley's opening try.

All-Ireland League Rugby- University College, Cork (UCC) vs Highfield at the Mardyke on Saturday 21st January 2023. Amhlaoibh Porter, Highfield attempts to block down a clearance kick by Ignasi Rodriguez, UCC in the local derby game. Pic: Larry Cummins

Meanwhile in Division 1B, Ulster development player Shea O'Brien tallied up 17 points during City of Armagh's 32-5 dismissal of Naas. Chris Parker's side are the new leaders in the table after Buccaneers' surprise defeat at Banbridge.

Bann were in inspired form as they carved out a 43-15 bonus point win, with Ulster's David McCann touching down twice and James Humphreys kicking 13 points.

Old Belvedere, Old Wesley and Highfield all won away from home, the latter registering a 34-10 bonus point success against Cork rivals UCC where replacement Gavin O'Leary's try on the hour mark wrapped up the result.

There were also numerous matches played in Divisions 2A, 2B, and 2C which can all bee seen below.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE - MEN'S DIVISIONS ROUND 11 RESULTS:

DIVISION 1A:

Clontarf 12 Cork Constitution 24, Castle Avenue.

Dublin University 7 Terenure College 12, College Park.

Ballynahinch 24 Garryowen 7, Newforge 4G pitch.

Young Munster 31 Shannon 27, Tom Clifford Park.

Lansdowne 23 UCD 20, Aviva Stadium.

DIVISION 1B:

Banbridge 43 Buccaneers 15, Rifle Park.

Malone 8 Old Belvedere 18, Gibson Park.

NAAS 5 City of Armagh 32, Forenaughts.

ST. Mary's College 21 Old Wesley 30, Templeville Road.

UCC 10 Highfield 34, The Mardyke.

DIVISION 2A:

Cashel 12 Queen’s University 21, Spafield Dolphin 24 MU Barnhall 34, Musgrave Park.

Nenagh Ormond 20 Blackrock College 10, New Ormond Park.

UL Bohemians 17 Navan 19, UL Arena.

Ballymena v Old Crescent, Eaton Park (Match postponed to Saturday, February 4).

DIVISION 2B:

Galwegians 25 Wanderers 21, Crowley Park.

Greystones 47 Malahide 10, Dr Hickey Park.

Sligo 20 Dugannon 14, Hamilton Park Belfast.

Harlequins v Galway Corinthians, Deramore Park (Match postponed to Saturday, February 4).

Rainey Old Boys v Enniscorthy, Hatrick Park (Match postponed to Saturday, February 4).

DIVISION 2C:

Clonmel 23 Bruff 10.

Ardgaoithe Midleton 6 Instonians 26, Towns Park.

Omagh Academicals 40 Ballina 3, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields.

Skerries 32 Sunday’s Well 5.

Holmpatrick Tullamore 35 Bangor 12, Spollanstown.