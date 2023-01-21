La Rochelle see off Saints to book home tie, Quins qualify

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle clinched a home tie in the next round of the Heineken Champions Cup with a good win over 13-man Northampton on Saturday.

The 31-13 result completes a clean sweep of group games for the tournament's defending champions.

Levani Botia scored the opening try and before Quentin Lespiaucq added two, and Gregory Alldritt and UJ Seuteni touched down.

Tom James scored the only try for the home team; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was sent-off in the final minute for throwing an elbow.

Harlequins took advantage of crisp conditions to end their victory drought with a 39-29 win against the Sharks that propels them into the knockout phase.

Danny Care celebrated his 350th appearance for Quins with a try and there were also touch downs for Alex Dombrandt, Cadan Murley, Stephan Lewies and Nick David in a comfortable bonus-point triumph.

Elsewhere, George Skivington hailed his Gloucester side after they pulled off a famous 26-17 victory over Bordeaux-Begles at Stade Chaban-Delmas in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The Cherry and Whites had crossed the English Channel as underdogs as they pursued a rare victory on French soil, and had travelled in the hope other results would go their way in Pool A as they chased a place in the knockout stages.

Group winners Leinster's success over Racing 92 ensured the eighth and final place from their group remained open and Gloucester grabbed the opportunity with hungry hands thanks to two tries from new England squad member and hooker George McGuigan.

Albert Tuisue also crossed while a conversion and three penalties from youngster George Barton secured them a last-16 tie against either La Rochelle or record winners Toulouse in France in April.

"I'm immensely proud because Bordeaux don't lose very often here," said Gloucester head coach Skivington. "We knew it was going to be a massive challenge but I thought the resilience the boys had when it wasn't going our way to solve the problems was excellent.

"To come to France to play and beat a fully-loaded Bordeaux, a side who have had some good results in their league in the last few weeks, was a big step forward for us as a group."