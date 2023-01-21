Leinster see off Racing to secure home comforts but have plenty of room for improvement

Leinster 36

Racing 92 10

Leinster have secured top seeding in Pool A, and the home advantage through the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup that comes with it, with a six-try, bonus-point win over Racing 92 in Ballsbridge.

On the face of it then, business as usual, but this was far from perfect from Leo Cullen’s men who trailed by three points by the time they finally clicked into gear with half-an-hour left to play on Saturday evening.

Poor discipline, some sloppy play and Racing’s determination to have a go and snatch their own place in the last 16 made this an initially frustrating affair for a side that had already secured maximum points from their first three games.

The opening try materialised after 15 scrappy minutes and it was a clinical piece of artistry that cut Racing open with Ross Byrne making a midfield break off first-phase lineout ball before releasing Jimmy O’Brien into the corner.

It was no springboard, more a fleeting glimpse of the home team’s true potential, and Racing’s foothold in the contest was all the firmer when Jordan Larmour earned 10 minutes in the bin for a deliberate knock-on.

The French were already threatening well before that and they claimed some profit for a good ten-minute spell when Janick Tarrit went over off the back of a maul. Another example of Leinster’s recent vulnerability in this department.

Finn Russell couldn’t add the extra two though, and he missed a long-range penalty after the interval as Leinster just about held on to a 7-5 lead, but the visitors finally wrestled a lead 49 minutes into the evening.

Russell was key to it, slipping through the defensive line in the midfield and unloading a monster pass towards the touchline. Christian Wade met it perfectly on his way to try line but another wayward conversion kept it at 12-10 for the Top 14 side.

This was not part of the plan for the 43,650 souls who had bought tickets but the reaction was impressive with Leinster finally turning the screw and nailing down the win and the top-seed status that comes with it.

If the emptying of the replacement benches has a tendency to disrupt the flow and rhythm of a team’s efforts at times then it seemed to work in Leinster’s favour here as they rattled off a quintet of tries between the 53rd and 80th minutes.

Hugo Keenan (2), Josh van der Flier, O’Brien and Garry Ringrose signed for the last five scores but it could have been any number of their colleagues touching down at times as Racing’s previously stubborn defense began to tire and spring leaks.

Leinster have plenty to work on before the tournament resumes in late March but, with the final due in this same Aviva Stadium come May, they won’t have to leave D4 again as they chase down that fifth title.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, J Osborne, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; J McCarthy, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan for Kelleher and R Molony for McCarthy (both 50); C Healy for Ala’alatoa and R Baird for Doris (both 58); L McGrath for Gibson-Park (66); H Byrne for Osborne (68); S Penny for van der Flier (71); M Milne for Porter (74).

Racing 92: W Gelant; C Wade, O Klemenczak, G Fickou, L Dupichot; F Russell, N Le Garrec; E Ben Arous, J Tarrit, T Nyakane; B Chouzenoux, B Palu; W Lauret, M Coulibaly, K Kamikamica.

Replacements: M Spring for Dupichot (17-28 and 55); G Kharaishvili for Nyakane (40); G Gogichashvili for Ben Arous (47); M Baudonne for Coulibaly (50); P Narisia for Tarrit and F Saili for Klemenczak (both 68); A Gibert for Gelant (72); A Hemery for Chouzenoux (74).

Referee: M Carley (Eng).