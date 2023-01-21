Munster at full strength as Graham Rowntree takes no chances with selection

Munster boss Graham Rowntree will look for all the European knowhow he can muster from his players as he sends his team out against Toulouse with the intention of earning an upset win and progress to the Heineken Champions Cup knockout rounds.

Munster go to Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday seeking a third consecutive victory on French soil following pool victories at Castres a year ago and Clermont in December 2020, one which they hope will deliver enough to stay in the top eight places of Pool B and secure passage to the Round of 16 in April.

Experienced scrum-half Conor Murray returns to the matchday squad on a much-changed replacements bench while there are just two changes to the starting line-up from last Saturday’s 27-23 win over Northampton Saints at Thomond Park with John Ryan taking over at tighthead prop from Roman Salanoa and John Hodnett replacing the suspended Jack O’Donoghue in the back row.

Joey Carbery, the surprise omission from Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad announced on Thursday, is retained at fly-half in an unchanged backline while Murray is one of five fresh faces among the replacements having been a notable absentee from last weekend’s matchday 23, with Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Sullivan, Ben Healy and Malakai Fekitoa also handed the opportunity of European involvement.

Munster will start the weekend in sixth place in Pool B with one foot in the knockout stages on nine points but with Montpellier, Clermont and Sale Sharks all capable of overtaking them and potentially knocking them out of the top eight in the qualifying table. Yet the Toulouse fixture is scheduled as the last game of the day in that pool and Munster should know the size of the task awaiting them before kick-off.

If results go their way, the Reds may not need anything out of this final pool game but Rowntree is taking no chances and has named his strongest possible side for the trip to France.

Munster were forced into a back-row change following O’Donoghue’s red card against Northampton and subsequent three-week suspension. Captain Peter O’Mahony has been switched from openside to blindside flanker to fill the vacuum with John Hodnett promoted from the replacements to take the number seven jersey as last week’s man of the match Gavin Coombes continues at No.8.

Jack Crowley has overcome the ankle knock he suffered against Saints and keeps his place at inside centre in a midfield partnership with Antoine Frisch.

There is still no place in the squad for veteran wing Keith Earls with the outside back covering role going to centre Fekitoa, who is in line to make his European debut for Munster following his pre-season move from Wasps.

Salanoa, replaced by Ryan in the front row, drops to the bench while Barron will cover hooker having recovered from a shoulder injury sustained against the Lions in the BKT URC two weeks ago.

Healy’s inclusion as back-up fly-half comes in the week he was named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad having agreed to sign for Edinburgh next season and it marks his first selection in a European squad in 2022-23.