Ulster host the Sale Sharks while Connacht welcome the Newcastle Falcons.
Team News: Ulster and Connacht announce teams ahead of crucial Saturday fixtures

GAME ON: Ian Madigan of Ulster Rugby. Pic: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 12:21
Andrew Horgan

Ulster and Connacht have officially announced their teams ahead of their crucial fixtures on Saturday.

Dan McFarland has named a strong Ulster side for their make-or-break Heineken Champions Cup Round 4 showdown with Sale Sharks at Kingspan Stadium.

With both Ulster and Sale presently sitting just outside the top eight in Pool B, the Ulster men will be hoping that a home win, along with favourable results in the fixtures involving Montpellier and ASM Clermont Auvergne, would secure a place in the knockout stages of European rugby’s premier club competition for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

The biggest talking point is that academy prospect Harry Sheridan, who impressed in his senior debut off the bench in La Rochelle last weekend, is rewarded with a start at blindside flanker while there is a wealth of experience to call upon from the bench if needed.

Kick off is at 8pm and the match will be live on BT Sport but before that at 5:30pm, Connacht will be looking to secure a home knockout tie in the EPCR Challenge Cup when they host Newcastle Falcons.

The Connacht management team have made six changes to their starting 15 for the clash and there are starts for Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Leva Fifita, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Fitzgerald and the fit-again Adam Byrne.

Fresh off his Ireland inclusion in the Six Nations, Finlay Bealham forms the front row with Buckley and Delahunt, while Josh Murphy keeps his place in the second row. A losing bonus point ensures a home tie in the Round of 16, but a bonus point win could also mean potential home games further in the knockout stages.

Ulster Rugby team to play Sale Sharks:

M Lowry, R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, T Stewart, J Toomaga-Allen, A O’Connor, S Carter, H Sheridan, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: R Herring, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, J Murphy, J Cooney, I Madigan, B Moxham.

Connacht Rugby team to play Newcastle Falcons:

M Hansen, A Byrne, B Ralston, C Forde, A Wootton, C Fitzgerald, C Reilly; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham, L Fifita, J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, D Murray, C Booth, C Blade, T Daly, T Farrell.

<p>Munster head coach Graham Rowntree. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

