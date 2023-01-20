Cullen makes three changes for Racing 92 Aviva clash 

Leo Cullen has made three changes to his side for the visit of Racing 92 to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon (Kick-off 3.15pm).
The changes see Rónan Kelleher step up to start in place of Dan Sheehan at hooker, where he is flanked by Andrew Porter and Michael Ala'alatoa. Ryan Baird drops to the bench and Caelan Doris moves to six to accommodate the inclusion of Jack Conan at No. 8, while Joe McCarthy replaces Ross Molony in the second row.
Garry Ringrose continues as captain in the absence of Johnny Sexton, with Jamie Osbourne - one of 14 players included in Andy Farrell's Irish squad in the starting 15 - partnering him in midfield.
Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park team up in the half-backs once again, while Hugo Keenan is named at full-back, with Jimmy O'Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings.
On the bench, there is a 6-2 split, with Luke McGrath set to make his 50th appearance in Europe and Scott Penny in line to earn his 49th cap, and first in Europe.
H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose - capt, J Osborne, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; J McCarthy, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.
D Sheehan, M Milne, C Healy, R Molony, R Baird, L McGrath, H Byrne, S Penny.