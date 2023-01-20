Cullen makes three changes for Racing 92 Aviva clash 

Leo Cullen has made three changes to his side for the visit of Racing 92 to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon (Kick-off 3.15pm).

The changes see Rónan Kelleher step up to start in place of Dan Sheehan at hooker, where he is flanked by Andrew Porter and Michael Ala'alatoa. Ryan Baird drops to the bench and Caelan Doris moves to six to accommodate the inclusion of Jack Conan at No. 8, while Joe McCarthy replaces Ross Molony in the second row.