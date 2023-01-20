Flannery replaces Allen in sole Munster change for Connacht 

Munster have a 100% win record from their opening two Interpro clashes, and are on the verge of retaining their crown. 
CHANCE: Munster head coach Niamh Briggs and Kate Flannery. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 11:04
Shane Donovan

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs has named her side to face Connacht in the final round of the Interpro series at the Sportsground (Kick-off, 1pm).

After two wins from two in the opening rounds, Briggs' side are on the verge of retaining their crown. They hold a five-point lead at the top of the table, with scoring difference also in their favour.

Kate Flannery comes into the side at inside-centre in place of UL Bohs teammate Rachel Allen. The Tipperary native is set for her first start for Munster after making her debut from the bench against Ulster in round one.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for regular 12 Enya Breen, who missed out last week due to what was described as a 'minor knock'. 

In the replacements, Sarah Garrett is in line for her first appearance of this season’s campaign.

Speaking earlier this week, Flanker Maeve Óg O'Leary said there is 'something special' brewing in the Munster camp. 

"I'm so unbelievably proud of this squad. Proud to be part of it and we have something special here."

MUNSTER: A Corey (UL Bohemian); A Doyle (Railway Union), St Nunan (UL Bohemian), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian), A McInerney (UL Bohemian); N Cronin (UL Bohemian) - captain, M Wall (UL Bohemian); R Ormond (Ballincollig), K Sheehan (UL Bohemian), F Reidy (UL Bohemian); C O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), C Bennett (UL Bohemian); D Wall (Blackrock), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere).

Replacements: C Pearse (UL Bohemian), G Coombes (Ballincollig), E Cahill (UL Bohemian), S Garrett (UL Bohemian), C Farrell (UL Bohemian), R Allen (UL Bohemians), S Carroll (Railway Union), H Kennedy (Ballincollig RFC).

