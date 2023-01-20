Wallabies star Kurtley Beale arrested over alleged sexual assault at Sydney hotel

The rugby union star Kurtley Beale has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault.

The 33-year-old Wallabies winger was taken into custody by police on Friday over an alleged incident in Sydney’s east on 17 December.

Police received a report that a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a licensed premises on Beach Road at Bondi Beach.

“Detectives from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command took carriage of the matter and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Titheradge,” police said in a statement.

Beale was arrested in a vehicle stop on Rainbow Street, Kingsford, just before 2.30pm on Friday.

He was taken to Waverley police station for questioning.