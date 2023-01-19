No place for Joey Carbery in Ireland's Six Nations squad

Leinster's Jamie Osborne is the only uncapped player
No place for Joey Carbery in Ireland's Six Nations squad

Leinster's Jamie Osborne wins the man of the match award against Gloucester

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 09:09

Leinster's Jamie Osborne is the only uncapped player in Andy Farrell's Ireland 37-man squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

But there is no place for Joey Carbery, with Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley named as the backup 10s to captain Johnny Sexton. 

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell commented: “The Six Nations is a huge competition for us and another opportunity for us to grow as group. 2022 was a busy year as we got to work with a larger group of players as we continued to build our squad depth and competition for places.

"While there are a few players carrying knocks and others that have missed out on selection for the start of the tournament, they will have the opportunity to push their case playing for their provinces in the URC over the coming weeks as no doubt we will need to call upon the wider group as the tournament progresses.”

11 November 2022; Joey Carbery during the Ireland Rugby captain's run at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
11 November 2022; Joey Carbery during the Ireland Rugby captain's run at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

More to follow.

Backs (17):

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 41 caps Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 7 caps Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 25 caps Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps James Lowe (Leinster) 15 caps Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 9 caps Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 100 caps Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) * Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain) 109 caps Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps 

Forwards (20):

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 27 caps Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 36 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 33 caps Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 23 caps Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 31 caps Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 89 caps Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 45 cap *denotes uncapped player

More in this section

Rory Best feels England and Wales have shaken up plans ahead of the Six Nations Rory Best feels England and Wales have shaken up plans ahead of the Six Nations
RG Snyman 18/1/2023 Kleyn: Snyman's return to field training is exciting for Munster players 
Johnny Sexton File Photo Dependence on Sexton the chief concern, says Best 
#Six Nations#Irish Rugby
Wales 2023 Guinness Six Nations Squad Announcement - Vale Resort

Sam Warburton: High-pressure international game is Warren Gatland’s comfort zone

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.247 s