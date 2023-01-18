Ireland international Dave Heffernan signs new two-year deal with Connacht

Ireland international Dave Heffernan has become the latest player to renew his contract with Connacht as he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

The Ballina man first lined out for Connacht in March 2012 and has since made 177 appearances for the club.

On the international stage he has won seven caps for Ireland and he has become a regular feature in the Irish squad.

Speaking to the club's official website, Heffernan admitted he is delighted to commit his future to Connacht, where he will remain until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

"I’m delighted to be staying at Connacht for another two years and in truth it was an easy decision for me," said Heffernan.

"I feel like I’ve been playing some good rugby this season so now I want to kick on and achieve success with both Connacht and hopefully Ireland down the line."

Connacht head coach Andy Friend added: "Heff is another example of a player from the West who has worked his way through the ranks to become a really important player for us.

"He brings enormous physicality on the pitch every time he plays and you can see he has brought his game on another level this season. It’s another great contract renewal by the club."

The club are also expected to make further contract announcements later this week.