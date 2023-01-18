Seven Munster players in Ireland U20 Six Nations Squad

Ireland have revealed their 32-man squad for the upcoming 2023 U20 Six Nations.

Head coach Richie Murphy has included three players who were part of last season's Grand Slam-winning squad.

Leinster duo Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O'Tighearnaigh, as well as Ulster back row James McNabney, were part of last season's squad, while a further four players - Sam Prendergast, Charlie Irvine, Harry West and George Hadden - are named in the 2023 Championship squad having featured during the U20 Summer Series in Italy last June.

The squad consists of 16 players from Leinster, seven from Munster, four each from Connacht and Ulster, and Ike Anagu from La Rochelle.

Ireland kick off the Six Nations away in Wales, before hosting France in Round 2 at Musgrave Park on Friday, 10 February (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with Italy on Friday, 24 February in Treviso (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2), before concluding the Championship away to Scotland on Friday, 10 March (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2) and at home to England in Cork on Sunday, 19 March (Kick-off 5pm, Virgin Media).

Murphy also confirmed his coaching staff for the 2023 Championship, with Willie Faloon (Defence and Lineout) and Mark Sexton (Backs and Attack) continuing in their roles and Aaron Dundon joining the team as Scrum and Contact Coach.

"We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it's an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations," Murphy said. "We as coaches have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

"We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support."

Ireland U20s Squad

Forwards (17): George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain), Conall Henchy (DUFC/Munster), Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster), Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster), Conor O'Tighearnaigh (DUFC/Leinster), Charlie Irvine (Queen's University/Ulster), Evan O'Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster), Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Backs (15): Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster), Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Matthew Lynch (DUFC/Leinster), Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht), Sam Berman (DUFC/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby), James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster), Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster), Noah Sheridan (Clontarf/Leinster).

Ireland U20 Fixtures

Friday, 3 February: Wales v Ireland, Colwyn Bay, 7pm (Virgin Media).

Friday, 10 February: Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 8pm (RTÉ).

Friday, 24 February: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 7.15pm (RTÉ).

Friday, 10 March: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun Stadium, 7.15pm (RTÉ).

Sunday, 19 March: Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 5pm (Virgin Media).