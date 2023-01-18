Warren Gatland: 'I wouldn't be sitting here if I didn't think there was a chance of beating Ireland.'

The old guard will be out in force when Warren Gatland selects the Wales side for his second coming in Cardiff when the Six Nations kicks-off on 4 February.

As well as picking 36-year-old Ken Owens to captain the side for the first time, he has included 11 other thirty-somethings, including the indefatigable Aun Wyn Jones, a spring chicken at 37 who has 155 caps for his country. Those 12 players alone account for 1018 caps, while the other 25 players in the squad have 428 between them For Gatland, there is nothing like experience and caps and it looks likely Andy Farrell’s men will face a team with the same old faces – Liam Williams or Ligh Halfpenny, George North, Dan Biggar, the recalled Rhys Webb, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faeltau, AWJ, Wyn Jones and the new skipper, Owens.

As he was quick to point out, the Six Nations is not for experimenting. It is all about points . . . and points mean prizes!

Given Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reached two Bronze Finals at the World Cup in his previous reign – he also won and drew two of the three British & Irish Lions tours he was in charge of – he knows his way around the tournament. So, when he says Ireland is the perfect team to start against, then you know something’s up.

"I wouldn't be sitting here if I didn't think there was a chance of beating Ireland. I couldn't think of any better time to get them than in the first game of the Six Nations,” said Gatland.

“They are the No 1 team in the world, but sometimes the hardest game is the one when you have the least preparation. That’s the game in which you can potentially catch teams a little bit cold.

“We've been in that position with Wales before, where you find a way to win even though you don't play brilliantly. There were a couple of games in the autumn where Ireland could potentially have lost or were under a bit of pressure, but they found a way.

“That's what makes them dangerous, although I expect the Principality Stadium to be buzzing because there is an expectation form the Welsh fans. It will give us a really good indication of where we are at.

"France and Ireland are the two form teams at the moment. Steve Borthwick will come in and make a big difference to that England set-up.

"Looking at Wales, there are a couple of positions where we don't have a huge amount of depth and look a little bit thin. That said, I’m encouraged by some of the talent that is out there and some of the young players coming through.

“There is an array of exciting young loose forwards coming through, some young second-rows that need a bit of work, some quality hookers for the future. If our back-three players are all fit, they can be pretty exciting, and our midfield as well.

“There is definitely some talent there that we can look forward to working with over the next 12 months."

It has been a very happy return to action this season for new captain Owens, who missed the 2021 Autumn Series, the 2022 Six Nations and the summer tour to South Africa. He recovered in time to play in the Autumn Nations Series and regained peak form very quickly.

“Firstly, Ken’s a great man. If you look at the way he played in the autumn and how he came back from injury, he’s probably number one in that position,” said Gatland.

“I did contemplate whether we picked a young captain and looked to the future. Talking to the other coaches, there are probably a few contenders post World Cup, when there’ll be significant change to the squad.

“But Ken’s been picked to do a job and he’ll do a great job. I’ve a huge amount of respect for Ken as a person and I’m sure he’ll be popular with the players.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve, has an outstanding rugby intellect and he relates well with people. I’m sure he’ll be a popular choice with the players.

“There is depth behind Ken in his position and part of the challenge for us is creating as much depth as possible though the Six Nations and into the World Cup in France.” Teddy Williams, son of the former Cardiff and Wales back row man Owain Williams, comes into the squad for the first time to join the Exeter second row double act of Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza, who have four caps between them, and the uncapped and highly rated Ospreys lock, Rhys Davies.

Cardiff’s Mason Grady and Ospreys Keiron Williams “he reminds me of Scott Gibbs” said Gatland – are two more uncapped players in the centre.

"The Six Nations has always been important for us, it’s when points are at stake. Sometimes, the autumn can be a free shot, but you don’t get a free shot in the Six Nations,” he added.

“It’s a competition you want to win. We’ve fared extremely well over the last 20 years and I’m excited about it. I wouldn’t be doing this job if I didn’t think we could win it.”