Caolin Blade signs new three-year deal with Connacht

Ireland international scrum-half Caolin Blade has signed a new long-term contract with Connacht.

The 28-year-old has signed a new three-year contract which will see him stay at his home province until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Galway-native has made 160 appearances for Connacht since making his debut in 2014 and made his international debut for Ireland against the US in 2021.

Speaking after the signing was confirmed Blade said: "I’m very proud and happy to commit to Connacht Rugby for another three years. This club means a lot to me and I want to do everything I can to help them succeed into the future. The prospect of training and playing in our new stadium really appeals to me so I can’t wait to see what’s in store."

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend said: "Bladey epitomises the fast, high-tempo rugby Connacht are known for, so it’s great to keep him at his home province for at least another three seasons. To tie him down on a long-term contract is a significant show of faith both from the club to him as a player, but also from Caolin to the club in terms of what the aims are for the years ahead."