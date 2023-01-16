New England coach Steve Borthwick omits veteran trio from Six Nations squad

There's no room for Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell.
New England head coach Steve Borthwick has named his first squad (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 11:07
Duncan Bech, PA England RugCorrespondent

England head coach Steve Borthwick has dropped veterans Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell for his first Six Nations squad.

Borthwick has jettisoned three established performers under his predecessor Eddie Jones, who was sacked last month and has now been appointed Australia boss.

Number eight Vunipola and wings May and Nowell were all involved in the 27-13 defeat by South Africa that concluded the autumn and spelt the end of the Jones era.

While the trio are not part of the 36-man squad that will next week begin preparations for the Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4, there are recalls for Dan Cole and Elliot Daly.

Cole was dropped by England after the 2019 World Cup final while Daly has been frozen out since last year’s Championship despite his superb form for Saracens.

Northampton’s rookie fly-half Fin Smith is present for the first time, providing cover for Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith, while Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the other uncapped players.

England v France – RBS 6 Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Elliot Daly (right) and Dan Cole (left) are back in the England fold (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“This is an exciting squad with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership,” Borthwick said.

“We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

“I know the players can’t wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of. The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.”

England U20 v Scotland U20 – Under 20s Guinness Six Nations – Cardiff Arms Park
Northampton fly-half Fin Smith has won his first senior call-up (David Davies/PA)

Speaking at a press conference, Borthwick confirmed that Farrell will captain the squad with Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes acting as vice-captains.

Saracens star Farrell is available against Scotland despite receiving a four-match ban, reduced to three if he completes a tackle course, for a dangerous hit against Gloucester 10 days ago.

It is a controversial selection because Saracens’ match against Bristol on January 28 has been included in the suspension even though he would not have played in it due to its proximity to the Six Nations.

Gloucester Rugby v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – Kingsholm Stadium
Owen Farrell (right) has been cleared to lead England at the Six Nations despite receiving a four-match ban for a dangerous hit in the match against Gloucester (Nick Potts/PA)

“There was a period of uncertainty around Owen’s availability,” Borthwick said.

“I was informed by the Rugby Football Union’s disciplinary department that he would be available against Scotland.

“My job is England head coach and to pick the best players for the job.”

England 36-man squad for the Six Nations:

Forwards: O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), D Cole (Leicester Tigers), B Curry (Sale Sharks), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), B Earl (Saracens), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), J Hill (Sale Sharks), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), G McGuigan (Gloucester Rugby), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: E Daly (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish), D Kelly (Leicester Tigers), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), C Murley (Harlequins), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), F Smith (Northampton Saints), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

<p>HOMECOMING: Former England boss Eddie Jones.</p>

Eddie Jones reappointed head coach of Australia

