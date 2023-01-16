Ireland axing the 'kick up the backside' needed for Gavin Coombes

Graham Rowntree credited the kick up the backside issued by Andy Farrell for turning Gavin Coombes’ season around after a man of the match performance in Munster’s win over Northampton Saints on the eve of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

National head coach Farrell will on Thursday morning name his squad for Ireland’s pre-championship training camp in Portugal in the week before the Triple Crown holders open their 2023 account against Wales in Cardiff on February 4.

Two months on from a disappointing outing for Ireland’s second string against New Zealand A at the RDS which saw the West Cork No.8 jettisoned from the Autumn Nations Series Test squad, the 25-year-old has taken his medicine and regained his mojo, enhancing his chances of a recall with two tries in Munster’s 27-23 victory over Saints in Limerick on Saturday.

A month on from a two-try haul in the reverse fixture at Franklin’s Garden, it was a performance of much more than his 10-point contribution, the back-rower using brains as well as brawn to draw two Northampton defenders before providing the final pass for Jack O’Donoghue’s first-half try.

While his last-minute wrap around Lukhan Salakaia-Loto from a Munster restart held up the flanker, turned the tackle into a maul and earned his side the turnover that snuffed out the visitors’ hopes of snatching victory.

The Munster boss was suitably impressed, agreeing that Coombes had taken his game to another level in recent weeks while praising his reaction to that early exit from Ireland’s November camp.

“He was disappointed. But I think it was the right thing at the time and so does he,” Rowntree said. “But he came back, rolled his sleeves up and played well for us in that famous game against South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and his game has developed since then. But I think it gave him a kick up the backside. He’d recognise that.

“He’s fitter than he’s been for a long time. His game involvements. Back in the game he’s carrying, defensively as well. We’re a bit thin on the deck around the second-row area. We put him in the second-row towards the end of the game and his work-rate doesn’t drop off, his carrying doesn’t drop off with all that additional work around the maul and scrummaging.

“I can’t speak highly enough about him. He’s so important to us as a club, what he does for us.

“His footballing intelligence has come on massively in the last year. He’s worked on that aspect of his game. He knows he can’t be a one-trick pony just carrying the ball, which he’s very good at. He carries the ball for us more than anyone. But no, he’s worked on that side of his game. I’m delighted for him.”