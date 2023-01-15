Practice makes perfect as Daly's last-ditch defence key in Munster win

Having been under the pump, a man down, for much of the second half, Munster needed a big moment from someone to relieve the pressure as they clung grimly to their slender lead.

That someone proved to be wing Shane Daly, whose defensive read on 77 minutes to nail Northampton Saints centre Rory Hutchison inside the Munster 22 and force the Scottish international to knock on was perfectly judged and mightily important in securing a 27-23 Heineken Champions Cup pool victory at Thomond Park on Saturday.

This was last-ditch defending at its finest, 14-man Munster 27-20 up against a fast-finishing Saints team which had looked lost as they trailed 24-0 at half-time and having to withstand another assault on their tryline as the visitors went in search of their third try of the half.

The first two scores, from wings Tommy Freeman and James Ramm, had exposed the difficulties of defending for long periods while short-handed having lost flanker Jack O’Donoghue to a red card after just 22 minutes.

Munster’s line had been stretched for Freeman’s score on 45 minutes. Then a probing kick into the corner had left Joey Carbery exposed by a powerful counter-ruck that blew away tired pillars, Ramm plucking the ball unopposed to further close the deficit 11 minutes later.

Jack Crowley’s 75th minute penalty had given the home side some breathing space to re-open a seven-point lead at 27-20 when Northampton threatened their line once more, moving the ball from left to right and onto to Hutchison again only for Daly to to step up and in off his wing to stop the centre in his tracks, securing the precious turnover.

His read and tackle encapsulated the progress of this evolving team under Graham Rowntree’s all-new coaching ticket, training at a high tempo and with a relentless intensity with and without the ball, defending short-handed for just such an occasion.

“We practice so much in those scenarios,” Daly said of that decisive moment. “We're very rarely man-on when we defend anyway. We’re always practicing with men down.

“So, for us, we get so much practice at making those reads so when it comes to it, you're not consciously thinking of it, it's just a feel and you hope for the best and trust yourself, and thankfully it worked.”

Daly echoed his head coach in recognising Munster will have to better manage playing with a man down in future but for now their efforts were just about good enough to claim victory.

“You have to stay calm, that's the main thing. Strategically, for us, it does change backfield, a lot of the time we're in 14-1 rather than 13-2 so we've more space to cover in the back so they took that well in the second half, leading to one of their tries.

“You have to work harder I suppose, but I think we did manage it well, especially in the first half, but in the second half I do think we could have been better than that.

“There were one or two instances where we probably gave them too much space and, in fairness to them, they were good enough to take it.

“We always say, we back our fitness against anybody. Even with 14 players, we're still confident that our fitness is going to be better than theirs. And I think it was... we got over the line thanks to the work we've been doing. We'll stick to that and keep going forward with it.”