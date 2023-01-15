Donal Lenihan: A stressful Saturday to encourage callow Munster cubs

With both Leinster and Munster already advanced to the round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup action next April with a game to spare, next weekend's pool games are all about improving their seeding for the knockout phase.

While Leinster look nailed on to secure a top seeding birth that would facilitate all their remaining games being played in Dublin, Munster have still to negotiate a fascinating tie away to Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon next Sunday. Having escaped to victory on Saturday against Northampton, they should approach that enticing trip as another exciting step on their evolutionary road.

On the basis of Saturday’s gripping performance, there’s truth to the old adage that “fortune favours the brave”. Prior to kick-off, the Munster management were true to their word that selection would be based primarily on form and not reputation. Despite the pressure to win and the availability of stalwart home grown servants in Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Stephen Archer, along with former All Black Malakai Fekitoa, Munster head coach Graham Rowntree stuck to his guns and rewarded those who’ve consistently stood up in training and performed in those pivotal recent victories over Ulster and the Lions.

The decision to omit Ireland’s latest centurion and three-time Lions tourist in Murray could not have been easy. Murray has been an iconic figure in Munster rugby since making his breakthrough before the 2011 World Cup and still has much to offer, yet Rowntree’s call sent a clear message to all those pushing for a starting position in this rejuvenated Munster squad. Perform and you will be rewarded.

Murray's had limited opportunity since winning his 100th against South Africa last November. In his absence, Craig Casey and Paddy Patterson have seized their opportunity and stated their claim. If Northampton were buoyed by the omission of Munster’s veteran scrum half and sensed an opportunity to capitalise on his absence, the complete lack of urgency and physicality they brought to the fight over the opening half was surprising given the quality and experience in their side.

In the absence of any meaningful fight early on, Munster seized the opportunity to launch an ever-evolving continuity game with an outstanding display of attacking rugby. Over the course of a highly entertaining opening half, Munster were a joy to watch. With three tries in the bag by the 29th minute, a bonus point haul looked all but guaranteed.

The only caveat at that stage was the sending off of Jack O'Donoghue six minutes earlier after just weighing in with a superb try which showcased Munster’s flowing attacking intent to best effect after the excellent Gavin Coombes had drawn in two Saints defenders before offloading to the Waterford man.

Unfortunately, he turned hero to villain within three minutes of scoring, courtesy of a shoulder to the head of Dave Ribbons when making a tackle. The absence of intent or malice plays no part in the review process for the officials and between them, French referee Taul Trainini and TMO Eric Gauzins, were left with no option but to issue a red card.

O'Donoghue has been the mainstay of Munster’s upward trajectory this season, having featured in all 16 matches to date, starting 12. He was due a rest but won’t be happy that it will now come courtesy of a suspension rather than rotation. He will learn from this and must have been the most relieved person in the Munster dressing room after the game.

If Munster were comfortable in their skin at the interval, the mood across the corridor must have been explosive. Given the nature of Northampton's performance to that point, the restoration of pride and reputation after an appallingly abject and passive showing must have been the main talking point.

Despite their attacking prowess, Munster’s ever-evolving defensive blanket was responsible for keeping the Saints tryless in 120 minutes of Champions Cup action to that point. Coupled with the fact that Munster’s pack would have to perform down a man for 57 minutes of highly attritional action, something was always likely to give.

Converted tries after the break from Tommy Freeman and James Ramm, coupled with a penalty from impressive 20-year-old out half Fin Smith not only left Munster hanging onto a slender four-point lead with nine minutes left but asked serious questions of a side now left bereft of all their front line leaders.

GONG: Munster’s Gavin Coombes with the Heineken Star of the Match award. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

While the management will no doubt be disappointed with the fall off in performance levels in a stressful second half, the fact Munster found a way to win a game that was running away from them will prove massively beneficial. When Rowntree was forced to withdraw Peter O'Mahony with 16 minutes to go on the back of Coombes having to move up to the second row to replace the hard working Jean Kleyn, a seven-man Munster pack featuring Josh Wycherley, Alex Kendellen and John Hodnett, competing against a vastly improving Saints eight, left them with a relatively callow group to close out the game.

Sensing the need for strong leadership in the closing quarter, Tadhg Beirne stood up when the need was greatest. His efforts were augmented by an excellent 80 minute shift from Niall Scannell at hooker and an influential impact off the bench from the departing John Ryan who manufactured two crucial turnovers to relieve the pressure in perhaps his last-ever appearance in Munster colours at Thomond Park.

Of the younger brigade up front, Coombes enjoyed another highly impactful outing. His ability to cover both second and back row will appeal to Andy Farrell and could prove crucial when he sits down to pick his Six Nations and World Cup squads while tight head prop Roman Salanoa also took a step in the right direction in his first Heineken Champions Cup start.

Steering the ship at half back in those fraught closing minutes, the pairing of Paddy Patterson and Jack Crowley would not have been envisioned in that position at the outset of the campaign. Crowley displayed his unflappable temperament in that tense closing phase when, having just received a knock to his ankle, stepped up to convert a vital 75th-minute penalty to restore a seven-point lead.

While Rowntree and his coaching ticket might not have appreciated it when it appeared the game was slipping away from them, the character shown in adversity might well prove far more beneficial in the long run than the comprehensive bonus point win that looked certain prior to O'Donoghue’s departure. Overall, another important step on the journey.

Donal Lenihan