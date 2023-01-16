Jamie Osborne makes Six Nations case in Leinster masterclass 

GLOUCESTER 14

LEINSTER 45

The pundits were purring, and the Gloucester players and fans were stunned by the latest masterclass delivered by Leinster against them as they cruised into the last 16 in the Heineken Champions Cup with a game to spare.

But it wasn’t just the manner in which the boys in blue raced to the top of Pool A, it was the way in which every player fitted into the performance. And nobody did better in that respect than young Jamie Osborne.

No Robbie Henshaw, no problem! The 21-year-old Osborne stepped in, stepped up and picked up a try and a thoroughly deserved man of the match award. No doubt Andy Farrell will have taken note and nobody would be surprised if he found himself in the Six Nations squad.

“It was a good experience being in camp with the Irish team last year and, hopefully, I can get back in there. It would be great to be involved, but before then we have a big game against Racing to concentrate on,” said Osborne.

“It was a good win at Gloucester and I’m loving it. The more you play, the more you grow into it, and it’s unbelievable playing with Ross (Byrne), Garry (Ringrose, Hugo (Keenan) and Jordan (Larmour).

“That makes life easier for me. Garry is so important to the whole team, he gives us clear messages as captain, especially when things aren’t going so well.

“I don’t really mind where I play as long as I play every week. At full back I get to use my boot a bit more, but I enjoy playing at centre and that’s probably where I’ll end up long term.”

Osborne scored the second of the four tires that wrapped up a bonus-point by the break and gave Leinster a 28-7 lead. That grew to a 28 point lead when Hugo Keenan danced around Geroge Barton to add a fifth try and the Josh van der Flier and Ronan Kelleher rounded things off.

Two penalty tries apart, which yielded two yellow cards for the visitors, it was a near perfect performance and one that keeps them on track to achieve their dream of winning a fifth title at the Aviva Stadium.

‘We were outclassed in the end,” admitted Gloucester head coach George Skivington. “It wasn’t a complete horror show, but we have a lot of lessons to learn.

"They definitely exposed things in our game and I’ve not seen us have to deal with an attacking threat like that - they had us all over the place at times.” After the struggle to hold onto their unbeaten record this season at the Ospreys, this was a completely different sort of challenge. There were a few creaks at scrum time, but Leinster dominated the collisions and were well on top in every aspect of the game.

"Our intent to play in tricky conditions in the first half was excellent and we had a couple of well-worked tries. The lads made it look quite easy,” said a delighted Leo Cullen.

He was equally enthusiastic about Osborne and fully recognises he has another very special midfield talent on his hands.

“He is getting better all the time even though he’s still young. You can see the natural ability he has, he’s very composed and I thought he had some outstanding moments,” he added.

With maximum points from their three games to date in Europe, they will want to finish with a flourish in Paris to stay ensure they can get a home draw I the quarter-finals if they safely negotiate the last 16.

Scorers: Gloucester: Tries: Pen Try 2.

Leinster: Tries: J Larmour, M Ala'alatoa, J Osborne, C Doris, H Keenan, J van der Flier, R Kelleher; Cons: R Byrne 5, H Byrne 2

Gloucester: G Barton (B Twelvetrees 53); J May, C Harris (T Seabrook 67), S Atkinson, O Thorley; S Carreras, Ben Meehan (S Varney 58); V Rapava Ruskin (H Elrington 58), G McGuigan (S Blake 54), K Gotovtsev (C Knight 60), F Clarke (C Jordan 60), M Alemanno, R Ackermann, L Ludlow (captain), B Morgan (J Clement 60)

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour (M Milne 34-35), G Ringrose (captain), J Osborne, J O'Brien; R Byrne (H Byrne 52), J Gibson-Park (N McCarthy 56); A Porter (M Milne 72), D Sheehan (R Kelleher 52), M Ala'alatoa (C Healy 52), R Molony, J Ryan, R Baird (J Conan 56), J van der Flier, C Doris Reps Unused: B Deeny, L Turner

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)