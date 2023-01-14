Connacht secure Challenge Cup knockout spot with rout of Brive

Connacht 61 Brive 5

Alex Wootton scored a hat-trick and Connacht’s big bonus point win over Brive was enough to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup.

John Porch, Finlay Bealham, Cathal Forde, and Alex Wootton (two) scored as the hosts registered the bonus point before half-time at the Sportsground.

Connacht were on their way to three from three in a competition where they remain consistent despite their poor form domestically and took a 33-5 half-time lead after Wootton’s second try.

Wootton added a third on the resumption, while Conor Oliver, Conor Fitzgerald and Kieran Marmion rounded things off.

Brive only arrived in Shannon Airport on Saturday morning on their day trip to Ireland with a second-string lineup and were caught napping in the third minute.

Connacht won a penalty deep in opposition territory and Jack Carty spotted the space out wide, kicked cross-field and Porch raced in to claim the ball over his head and score.

It wasn’t long before Connacht had their second try, Wootton and Mack Hansen dazzled down the left wing before Bealham was handed the opportunity close to the line and he scored. Carty kicked his second conversion and it was 14-0 by the ninth minute.

Connacht struck for a third time before the quarter mark, Peter Dooley burst through in midfield, Colm Reilly missed out Carty with the pass and Forde powered over in the right corner.

The bonus point effort came in the 24th minute when Hansen caused mayhem again before Dave Heffernan and Hansen were stopped short only for Wootton to follow up.

Wootton scored his second try after some more sloppy defence and Carty piled on the misery for a 33-0 advantage. Winger Kévin Fabien scored the consolation try for Brive but they still trailed by 28 points at half-time.

The game unravelled in the second half but Wootton completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute before further efforts from Oliver, Fitzgerald and Marmion.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries - A Wootton (3), J Porch, F Bealham, C Forde, C Oliver, C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; Cons - J Carty 8.

Scorers for Brive: Try - K Fabien.

Connacht: M Hansen; J Porch, B Ralston, C Forde, A Wootton; J Carty, C Reilly; P Dooley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: J Duggan for Dooley (52), J Aungier for Bealham (52), T Daly for Forde (58), C Fitzgerald for Porch (58), L Fifita for Murray (58), D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan (62), C Booth for Butler (62), K Marmion for Reilly (66).

Brive: M Biasotto; K Fabien, W Douglas, N Lee, V Tirefort; T Raffy, V Lobzhanidze; H Thompson-Stringer, V Karkadze, T Tuimauga; A Zafra, O Rixen; M Voisin, S Gue, A Papali'i.

Replacements: T Danovaro for Tirefort (21), F Coria Marchetti for Tuimauga (38, HIA), L Carbonneau for Lobzhanidze (46), E Herve for Lee (46), N Fraissenon for Thompson-Stringer (52), J Matalaweru for Papali’i (52), A Tronc for Karkadze (60), N Bedou for Biasotto (60).

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).