Connacht secure Challenge Cup knockout spot with rout of Brive

Alex Wootton scored a hat-trick and Connacht’s big bonus point win over Brive was enough to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup
Connacht secure Challenge Cup knockout spot with rout of Brive

HAT-TRICK HERO: Connacht’s Alex Wootton celebrates scoring his third try of the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 19:57
Daragh Small

Connacht 61 Brive 5 

Alex Wootton scored a hat-trick and Connacht’s big bonus point win over Brive was enough to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup.

John Porch, Finlay Bealham, Cathal Forde, and Alex Wootton (two) scored as the hosts registered the bonus point before half-time at the Sportsground.

Connacht were on their way to three from three in a competition where they remain consistent despite their poor form domestically and took a 33-5 half-time lead after Wootton’s second try.

Wootton added a third on the resumption, while Conor Oliver, Conor Fitzgerald and Kieran Marmion rounded things off.

Brive only arrived in Shannon Airport on Saturday morning on their day trip to Ireland with a second-string lineup and were caught napping in the third minute.

Connacht won a penalty deep in opposition territory and Jack Carty spotted the space out wide, kicked cross-field and Porch raced in to claim the ball over his head and score.

It wasn’t long before Connacht had their second try, Wootton and Mack Hansen dazzled down the left wing before Bealham was handed the opportunity close to the line and he scored. Carty kicked his second conversion and it was 14-0 by the ninth minute.

Connacht struck for a third time before the quarter mark, Peter Dooley burst through in midfield, Colm Reilly missed out Carty with the pass and Forde powered over in the right corner.

The bonus point effort came in the 24th minute when Hansen caused mayhem again before Dave Heffernan and Hansen were stopped short only for Wootton to follow up.

Wootton scored his second try after some more sloppy defence and Carty piled on the misery for a 33-0 advantage. Winger Kévin Fabien scored the consolation try for Brive but they still trailed by 28 points at half-time.

The game unravelled in the second half but Wootton completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute before further efforts from Oliver, Fitzgerald and Marmion.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries - A Wootton (3), J Porch, F Bealham, C Forde, C Oliver, C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; Cons - J Carty 8. 

Scorers for Brive: Try - K Fabien.

Connacht: M Hansen; J Porch, B Ralston, C Forde, A Wootton; J Carty, C Reilly; P Dooley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: J Duggan for Dooley (52), J Aungier for Bealham (52), T Daly for Forde (58), C Fitzgerald for Porch (58), L Fifita for Murray (58), D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan (62), C Booth for Butler (62), K Marmion for Reilly (66).

Brive: M Biasotto; K Fabien, W Douglas, N Lee, V Tirefort; T Raffy, V Lobzhanidze; H Thompson-Stringer, V Karkadze, T Tuimauga; A Zafra, O Rixen; M Voisin, S Gue, A Papali'i.

Replacements: T Danovaro for Tirefort (21), F Coria Marchetti for Tuimauga (38, HIA), L Carbonneau for Lobzhanidze (46), E Herve for Lee (46), N Fraissenon for Thompson-Stringer (52), J Matalaweru for Papali’i (52), A Tronc for Karkadze (60), N Bedou for Biasotto (60).

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).

More in this section

La Rochelle v Ulster - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 3 La Rochelle break Ulster hearts with last gasp win
Shane Daly, Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Haley and Paddy Patterson celebrate after the game 14/1/2023 Relieved Rowntree proud of resolve shown by Munster players in second half
Tual Trainini shows a red card to Jack O’Donoghue 14/1/2023 14-man Munster hold on for crucial Heineken Cup win over Northampton
<p>STAR TURN: Leinster's Jamie Osborne scores a try. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Leo Cullen full of praise for young Leinster star Jamie Osborne

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.233 s