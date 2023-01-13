George North poised to make his return from injury

George North is set to begin his comeback from injury on Saturday as Wales’ Six Nations countdown continues
George North poised to make his return from injury

COMEBACK: George North is set to make his comeback after recovering from a facial injury. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 22:44
Andrew Baldock

George North is set to begin his comeback from injury on Saturday as Wales’ Six Nations countdown continues.

North has been sidelined since suffering a facial injury during the Ospreys’ Heineken Champions Cup defeat against Leicester in mid-December.

He missed the following weekend’s victory over Montpellier and three United Rugby Championship games as a result.

George North (right) suffered an injury in the Champions Cup game against Leicester (David Davies/PA)

But North, who has won 109 caps and stands third on Wales’ all-time appearance list, has been named among Ospreys’ replacements for the return Champions Cup appointment with Montpellier in Swansea.

North is expected to continue in his current Wales position of outside centre for Ireland’s Six Nations visit to Cardiff on February 4.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will name his Six Nations squad next week, with current Ospreys half-backs Owen Williams and Rhys Webb being tipped for recalls.

Gatland, though, has seen Cardiff flanker Thomas Young ruled unavailable due to a torn calf muscle injury.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland is preparing to name his Six Nations squad (Ben Birchall/PA)

Cardiff and Wales prop Dillon Lewis, meanwhile, is currently unavailable for selection due to injury. He has not played since mid-December because of a knee problem.

And Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit appears increasingly unlikely to be fit for Wales’ opening Six Nations games against Ireland and Scotland.

Rees-Zammit suffered an ankle injury during his team’s Gallagher Premiership defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.

And, while he is continuing to progress on the rehabilitation front, Gloucester’s current estimate of a competitive is mid-Six Nations.

More in this section

England v New Zealand - Autumn International - Twickenham Stadium Marcus Smith’s return from injury boosts England ahead of Six Nations
Leinster Rugby Training Session Team news: Ross Byrne handed chance to stake Six Nations claim, Madigan returns to start for Ulster, Carty and Forde form 10-12 axis for Connacht 
Munster Rugby Squad Training Munster ring changes for Saints clash as Murray and Earls left out
WalesPlace: UK
Sale boss Alex Sanderson is relishing Toulouse’s visit to the north-west (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Alex Sanderson urges Sale to remain switched on against Toulouse

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s