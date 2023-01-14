Munster keen to stick to their principles against Leinster

Munster have been urged to stick to their principles when they welcome Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship rivals Leinster to Musgrave Park on Saturday (12:15pm).

The titleholders return to Cork a week on from their series-opening 34-0 victory over Ulster to face a side coming off a strong start themselves, Leinster having overcome a resilient Connacht side 34-10 in Dublin last Saturday.

Saturday’s match-up is a repeat of last season’s title decider which Munster won 17-9 in Donnybrook in September 2021 when Matt Brown was head coach. Niamh Briggs is now at the helm with Brown happy as the former Ireland full-back’s assistant and while he acknowledges Munster will need to improve on their performance against Ulster seven days ago, he wants his team to stay true to the style of play Briggs wants to implement.

"If we can get the right levels of physicality and up front and put it up to them... I thought our attacking breakdown was good and maybe we can go after a bit of their ball,” Brown said, “it's just going to be picking our moments.

“To be honest, Connacht are good at that. They were good at that last year against us, they stopped us playing for large periods and they're a tough group. I certainly wouldn't be reading too much into the scoreline (against Leinster) so it's going to be a case of what we can tweak.

“We want to play the game a certain way and we don't want to distract from that. If we can play that way, it means we're managing the ball and they're not.

"Leinster? They're pretty good aren't they? They're really fast. They get the ball to the edge much like ourselves. I think we've got a bit of a job to do defensively.

“There were certain things we got away with against Ulster defensively that I don't think we can get away with the next day. A bit of naivety but when we identified them, they're not massive fixes.

“By the same token, we don't want to be giving them space to run. They've got a lot of pace and we need to close that down. I think our ball retention in the first half was good and if we can keep the ball with us and not them, then we might be in good shape but I'd say it will be some battle."

Munster will be without Ireland centre Enya Breen as they bid to take a step closer to retaining their title. Briggs has made two changes to the starting XV which secured victory over Ulster while opposite number Tania Rosser has four new faces in her team from last weekend’s line-up.

Breen picked up what is described as a minor knock against Ulster and is replaced in the Munster midfield by the experienced Rachel Allen while the other change sees Alana McInerney start on the left wing on a side captained once again by fly-half Nicole Cronin.

Briggs has also brought in two new replacements in Sarah Garrett and Stephanie Carroll.

Leinster, meanwhile, have made two changes to their forward pack, with prop Aoife Moore and flanker Niamh O’Dowd handed starts while try-scoring replacement Elise O’Byrne-White moves onto the right wing and Molly Scuffil-McCabe also comes off the bench to start at scrum half as prop Christy Haney and No.8 Hannah O’Connor continue as co-captains.

MUNSTER: A Corey (UL Bohemian); A Doyle (Railway Union), St Nunan (UL Bohemian), R Allen (UL Bohemian), A McInerney (UL Bohemian); N Cronin (UL Bohemian) - captain, M Wall (UL Bohemian); R Ormond (Ballincollig), K Sheehan (UL Bohemian), F Reidy (UL Bohemian); C O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), C Bennett (UL Bohemian); D Wall (Blackrock), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere).

Replacements: C Pearse (UL Bohemian), G Coombes (Ballincollig), E Cahill (UL Bohemian), S Garrett (UL Bohemian), C Farrell (UL Bohemian), K Flannery (UL Bohemian), S Carroll (Railway Union), L Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs).

LEINSTER: E Roberts (Wicklow); E O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), A Dalton (Tullamore/Old Belvedere), J Murphy (Old Belvedere), A Doyle (Tullow/Blackrock); D O’Brien (Tullow/Old Belvedere), M Scuffil-McCabe (Garda Westmanstown/Railway Union); A Moore (Blackrock), J Keating (Old Belvedere), C Haney (St Mary’s/Blackrock) – co-captain; A McDermott (Railway Union), E Corri (Portlaoise/Blackrock); N O’Dowd (Old Belvedere), M Boyne (DUFC/Railway Union), H O’Connor (CYM /Blackrock) - co-captain.

Replacements: V O’Mahony (Old Belvedere), L Callan (Railway Union), M Collis (Greystones/Railway Union), E Anthony (Old Belvedere), E Murphy (Railway Union), L Mullen (Virginia/Blackrock), A Hughes (Tullamore/Railway Union), N Byrne (Railway Union).

Referee: Andrew Fogarty (IRFU).