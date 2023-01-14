Fans still onside as Ulster wait for luck to turn

WHATEVER about the occasional headline and social media rants about their poor run of results, you won’t get too many Ulster fans willing to give Mike Lowry a piece of their mind.

The other afternoon, he was on the weekly ‘big shop’ and encountered enough of them to make for an awkward public interaction, but it never materialised.

“I bumped into a lot of people doing my grocery shopping the other day and everyone seemed in really good spirits and it was really nice to hear that people are still completely backing us,” smiled Lowry.

“That's what you want as players, people not to lose faith in us. We're working extremely hard to get it right and it'll come.” He adds, “Over social media, you might see a lot, and I'm very aware of that. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“But we're very focussed on what we can do and we can only get better every day.”

The tough times that Ulster endured a few seasons back has given rise to a different dynamic, one of a hugely supportive fanbase.

“That's where it's different in Ulster and the Irish provinces,” Lowry explains.

“You're very much behind the area that you're living in. You see those Spanish football fans turning against the team and, yes, there's a lot of the support that are as frustrated as we are. By all means express your opinion but we can't look too much into that.

“It's nice to hear that people are completely behind us. No matter what happens, they trust that we'll get through it. It's always good to have some support.

“Family and friends, they'll always have your back no matter what, but it's always nice to hear people who don't need to do that going out of their way to help us. It's brilliant that they keep the faith.”

Losing five out of their last six games, with a 39-0 thumping by Sale the low point, has many wondering about Ulster. The lack of dressing room leaks suggest that the spirit is still intact, and indeed Lowry is more inclined to talk about the possibility of them fulfilling goals in terms of winning something and getting notice in a World Cup year.

“We still want to be challenging for silverware and we're still very much in the mix. We're sitting fourth in the league with a game in hand and we've a good run of home games coming up as well,” he explains.

“We're really excited for that. I haven't played a home game in ages. I wasn't part of the Munster game and before that it was Ospreys. We're excited to get back home again after Benetton last weekend.”

He adds, “I suppose there was a little bit of confidence taken away from us. But every week we're coming back in and we've had a really good training week and it changes really, really quickly again. Obviously confidence is shaken after a defeat but we're very quickly reviewing, learning and nearly forgetting about it before getting onto the next job. You can't get stuck on what's in the past if you're going to continually get better. We trust everyone around us.”

La Rochelle up now today, it’s clear they just need something to fall in their favour.

“We touched on it, it could be one moment that could completely flip things back on its head and have us on a real good run of form. It doesn't even have to be some big special moment in the game,” Lowry explains.

“Holding out Munster, an effort from one lad to sprint from one side of the pitch to the other to make a tackle. It's one of those moments that will flip it again and it's definitely going to come. That's what we've been saying. Those little moments just haven't gone for us and one of them is going to completely change it for us.”