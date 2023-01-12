Ronan O’Gara: So many players have become too robotic

Taking your own route has its advantages. When Ronan O’Gara first landed at the Crusaders, he was confounded. Confused. In Christchurch he found a totally foreign culture.

It is something he has carried it with him to this day. Speaking to Kerry selector Mike Quirke on his new podcast series, the La Rochelle head coach recalled the one thing that stood out from his time in New Zealand.

“The difference between words and acts. There have been teams where words are words, in the Crusaders acts are acts,” O’Gara said.

“At the start I was going, wow. This is OTT. This is too American, too high fiving to a degree.

“That was probably very much against my Munster upbringing where we are glass half empty. You see the badness in a guy as opposed to the good he can offer. After four months it became the norm. It was so refreshing to see players that weren’t picked that week genuinely lead the week and do what is best.

“Even in Ireland at test level, Munster at a stage, if the 13 wasn’t picked this week he would be half hoping, which is okay as a competitor, that the man replacing wouldn’t have a good game. The mindset in the Crusaders was, ‘I am going to set up this fella to play. I hope he has a stormer. Because you know what, I am going to better him next week.’ It is a great way of looking at it.”

In an intriguing and wide-ranging interview, O’Gara also spoke about coaches and the importance of allowing players to problem-solve on their feet. The former Munster and Ireland out-half explained that even at the highest level of the game the issue is prevalent.

“There is always a role for instinctive creativity, reading capacity in the modern game. So many players have become too robotic in my view. You get confidence from repetition but what you may have repped all week, the picture could be very picture on game day. At the highest level of sport, you see it.

“Teams in an Irish jersey or French jersey, they practice the situation they have trained all week as opposed to maybe there is a simple solution in the live moment if they have the capacity to scan because that is such an important thing in any sport now. People who have their head on a swivel, can scan. That doesn’t mean necessarily moving your head, it means moving your eyes.

“Your eyes are so powerful, how that connects with the brain. Especially guys playing nine or ten in rugby. It gives a huge advantage.” Elsewhere, O’Gara reflected on getting rid of bad eggs, coaching underage and dealing with parents. His coaching career has followed his own distinctive path at his dictated pace. As O’Gara evolved, he picked up various tips that now form the bedrock of his philosophy. Any standouts?

“Making them know you are there. Making them it is not just any old game. It matters to me that you feel good about yourself. It matters to me that you put in it for your team-mates. It matters to me that we have the best environment in Europe. It matters to me how we play in front of a full house.”

