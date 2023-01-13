O'Donoghue: Turning the corner, coaches' selection headaches and getting told off by his mother

Jack O’Donoghue always knew he and his Munster team-mates would get there in the end, even when those outside the camp doubted they had it in them after a ponderous start to life under Graham Rowntree.

Looking back now with the advantage of hindsight, as Munster have turned their season around following those troublesome early-season setbacks, O’Donoghue shares the frustrations expressed when victories were so hard to come by.

As Munster prepare for Saturday's visit of Northampton Saints in front of a big crowd at Thomond Park, Rowntree’s men are in sight of a place in the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stage if they can complete back-to-back wins over the English club.

Last Friday’s 33-3 bonus-point success over the Lions at Musgrave Park, meanwhile, lifted them into a play-off qualifying spot in the BKT URC table following four wins in their last five league outings.

It all points to progress and O’Donoghue, who has played in every game this season, clocking up 966 minutes from 11 starts and four appearances off the bench, does not dispute his defence coach Denis Leamy’s assessment of the then and now of the season so far as “chalk and cheese”.

"I just think at the start of the season for me personally there was a lot of frustration because there were times in training when we were doing it and it wasn't coming out in games,” O’Donoghue said.

"That was the most frustrating bit because unfortunately what we get judged on is the 80 minutes on the weekend and for ye not to see what was going on during the week, that's what I think we found quite frustrating.

“It wasn't that we were making excuses but we weren't proud of what we were putting out on the weekend. Whereas the last few weeks, going back to the start of this block going back to the South Africa game, there are some incredible performances in that and certainly some big performances that we're extremely proud of and that we learned a lot from and that we can carry forward into these next two games and finishing off the block on a positive note.”

O’Donoghue, who turns 29 next month, credits the coaching staff, with attack coach Mike Prendergast and forwards coach Andi Kyriacou alongside Leamy and head coach Rowntree, for building confidence and that pride in performances.

“They stuck with it. They could have easily turned back after the first few games of the season but in fairness to Graham, Prendy and Leams, they stuck with it, they kept harping on and came with the same message.

"Graham was like the whole time, do we trust him, and we do, and there was a great buzz that whole time when it was tough but there's an even better buzz now when we have a big win, like the win up in Ulster, like the win last weekend against the Lions.

"There's an unbelievable buzz coming in on a Monday and when the lads aren't playing they're talking about the Liam Coombes try (against the Lions) and about how well he does, and to be able to see then how he bounces around for the whole week and you see him on the training field there like, the confidence some of these individuals are getting is giving the coaches an incredible headache in terms of selection.

WHEELS: Liam Coombes of Munster, on his way to scoring a try for his side during the United Rugby Championship between Munster and Emirates Lions at Musgrave Park. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"When we want to be competitive that's what we need. We need that competitiveness within the squad, not just in one position but in every position and as a result I think it will make us better, but then Ireland will benefit off that as well.”

For now, though, Munster can take great confidence into the Saints rematch from the way they stood firm at Franklin’s Gardens on December 18, when in an old-school confrontation, they kept a previously free-scoring Northampton side at bay in a backs-to-the-wall second half to hold onto a 17-6 lead and claim a valuable away win in Pool B.

O’Donoghue more than played his part that day in the English East Midlands although he incurred the displeasure of his mother for getting sin-binned alongside Saints captain Lewis Ludlam following an altercation.

"'Listen, cop on!',” his mum had told her son afterwards. "Yeah, look, my mum wasn't too happy with me! But it wasn't something I went out of my way to look for or anything like that.”

BAD BOOKS: Munster players Jack O'Donoghue and John Ryan tussle with Northampton Saints players, from left, Juarno Augustus, Lewis Ludlam and David Ribbans. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

He added: "But we got a lot of confidence from that game from our defence, to go down to 13 men at some stage and to hold them out and not concede a try, and knowing that we held them out although they hadn't not scored a try in Franklin's Gardens in 50 weeks or something like that.

"That's quite impressive and the learnings we got from that in terms of our discipline, number one, and not giving teams access, not finding ourselves in those situations...it's a lot easier to defend a team when they're 50m out from your goal line than five.

"But we've come a long way from that game and it will be something similar this weekend, with them coming here. We've seen how they played against Harlequins, their counter-attack, lads like (scrum-half Alex) Mitchell are lethal, they're looking for you to come off task and to exploit you.

"So we're going to have to be incredibly disciplined to stay on our task and then to not give away penalties and give them access into our 22.”