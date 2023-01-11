Nerveless Symington ensures Bandon Grammar's progress in Munster Senior Cup 

Munster Schools Senior Cup

Bandon Grammar School 14 Castletroy College 13

It proved to be the tale of two late penalties - one missed and one scored - as Bandon Grammar School narrowly defeated Castletroy College 14-13 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday to progress to the second round of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup in dramatic style.

Peter Symington’s nerveless kick - his third of the game - ensured it was Bandon that made it through to the next stage where they will face Crescent College Comprehensive.

It’s a case of what might have been for Castletroy, who missed the chance to snatch victory with the last kick of the game as Robert McConkey’s long penalty drifted just wide.

Castletroy would open the scoring in the second minute when McConkey fired over his penalty but Bandon would quickly cancel that out with Symington following suit in the fourth minute.

Symington failed to give Grammar the lead in the ninth minute as his next penalty struck the left post while McConkey then dragged his pen well wide with 17 minutes on the clock.

But Castletroy remained on top at this juncture and they grabbed the first try of the afternoon moments later when Aran Cregan powered his way across the line close to the corner although McConkey couldn’t add the extras from a difficult angle, 8-3.

It almost seemed certain that the scoreline would remain that way at the break as the two teams fought for every single inch.

IT'S A PARTY: Bandon Grammar school supporters against Castletroy College, Limerick during the Pinergy Munster schools senior rugby cup at Musgrave Park. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

But with the final kick of a dogged first half, Bandon reduced the deficit when Symington split the uprights with his second penalty of the game to make it 8-6.

The Cork school carried that momentum into the second period and they edged in front for the first time shortly after the restart when Liam Prior finished an excellent move although Symington missed the conversion.

As time wore on, every passage of play grew in significance as Bandon battled to maintain their slim advantage while Castletroy College carved out numerous attacks to at least get the score that would restore parity.

The Limerick school, and their prop Jamie Conway, thought they had snatched a crucial try in the 50th minute after he produced a brilliant block and latched onto the ball behind the endline but the referee signalled that the recovering defender had done just enough to prevent the score.

Castletroy thought they had won it in the closing stages when Usman Musa brilliantly surged to the corner before McConkey sliced the conversion off target.

But that try only set up a dramatic finale as Symington fired over another penalty late on which proved to be the winner for Bandon, as McConkey blasted his penalty wide of the uprights with the last kick of this enthralling contest.

Scorers for Bandon Grammar School:

Tries: L Prior.

Pens: P Symington (3).

Scorers for Castletroy College:

Tries: A Cregan and U Musa.

Pens: R McConkey.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Z Canniffe; C Harte, A O’Reilly, B Spearman, C Ryan; P Symington, P Gaffney; K O’Regan, M Kelly, A Cleary Zurek; C Healy, R O’Callaghan; L Prior, C Miskella, S Nnamani.

Replacements: J D’alton, F O’Neill, M Tubb, C Mueller, C O’Sullivan, J Connolly, R O’Brien, R Golden, R Kingston, A Hutchinson.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: L Glynn; S McKeon, D Carr, D McMahon, M Murphy; R McConkey, O Williams; J Conway, J Myers, M Hoare; O Meehan, H Hogan; U Musa, A Tchokotieu, A Cregan.

Replacements: C Kennedy, J O’Gorman, A Dooley, B Fogarty, J Regan Magner, C Williams, R O’Keeffe, J Rennison, H Mohammad Ali, R Brady.

Referee: Kieran Barry (MAR).