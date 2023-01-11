Owen Farrell will be available for start of England’s Six Nations campaign

Owen Farrell will be available for the start of England’s Six Nations against Scotland on February 4 after receiving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle
FREE TO PLAY: Owen Farrell will be available for England against Scotland. Pic: Ben Whitley/PA

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 12:55
Duncan Bech

Owen Farrell will be available for the start of England’s Six Nations against Scotland on February 4 after receiving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Farrell faced a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night after his shoulder made contact with the head of Jack Clement in the 75th minute of Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Gloucester on Friday.

Although the four-match suspension would prevent him from running out at Twickenham in Steve Borthwick’s first match in charge, it will be reduced to three games if he completes World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

By doing so, the England captain will be able to resume playing after Saracens’ Premiership clash with Bristol on January 28.

<p>RIP: David Duckham has died at the age of 76. Pic: PA</p>

Tributes paid as England and Lions great David Duckham dies aged 76

