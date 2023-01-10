Josh Brennan, son of Trevor, pens new deal to stay at Toulouse until 2026 

Second-row Josh Brennan has put pen to paper on a new contract with Top 14 outfit Toulouse.

Brennan - who is one of two sons of former Irish international Trevor plying their trade in French rugby - has started eight times for the Top 14 outfit this season, and also made an appearance off the bench in this year's Champions Cup.

While older brother Daniel is now at Brive, Josh has remained at boyhood club Toulouse and is highly rated at both club and French national level.

𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗵𝘂𝗮 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗻, Stadiste jusqu'en 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 💫



Enfant du Club, notre deuxième ligne poursuivra son parcours au Stade pour 3 saisons 🤝



Axe 3️⃣ : 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐜 𝐬𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 #Trajectoire2027 pic.twitter.com/vViVW7ygga — Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) January 10, 2023

He made his bow for the French under-20s last year and has been touted for future involvement with the full-international side.

Brennan has noted a lack of contact from the IRFU in the past but has always indicated his desire to play for France.

Speaking to the French Rugby Podcast late last year, he said: "If I was given the opportunity to play for France it’d be France, 100 percent. France has given me everything."