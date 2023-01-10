Josh Brennan, son of Trevor, pens new deal to stay at Toulouse until 2026 

The lock has started eight times for the Top 14 outfit this season. 
Josh Brennan, son of Trevor, pens new deal to stay at Toulouse until 2026 

NEW CONTRACT: Josh Brennan.

Tue, 10 Jan, 2023 - 21:25
Shane Donovan

Second-row Josh Brennan has put pen to paper on a new contract with Top 14 outfit Toulouse. 

Brennan - who is one of two sons of former Irish international Trevor plying their trade in French rugby - has started eight times for the Top 14 outfit this season, and also made an appearance off the bench in this year's Champions Cup. 

While older brother Daniel is now at Brive, Josh has remained at boyhood club Toulouse and is highly rated at both club and French national level. 

He made his bow for the French under-20s last year and has been touted for future involvement with the full-international side. 

Brennan has noted a lack of contact from the IRFU in the past but has always indicated his desire to play for France. 

Speaking to the French Rugby Podcast late last year, he said: "If I was given the opportunity to play for France it’d be France, 100 percent. France has given me everything."

More in this section

Denis Leamy dismisses Malcolm Marx to Munster links  Denis Leamy dismisses Malcolm Marx to Munster links 
Connacht v Ulster - United Rugby Championship Ulster's Marty Moore to see surgeon after ACL injury confirmed 
Ulster v La Rochelle - Heineken Champions Cup - Aviva Stadium Ulster's postponed clash with the Sharks rearranged for February
<p>REES-LIGHTNING: Louis Rees-Zammit is sidelined due to an ankle injury (Nigel French/PA)</p>

Louis Rees-Zammit likely to miss Wales’ opening Six Nations games

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.264 s