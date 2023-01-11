Defiant Dan McFarland says difficult run is part of the job

Back when La Rochelle wasn’t the glittering staging post it is now for rugby, the current Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was playing for Stade Francais in 1999 when they made a visit to the nascent club.

Despite being full of Galacticos, they were turned over. Worse was to follow, as the alarm bells went off early the following morning, head coach Bernard Laporte summoning his players for a two hour video analysis session commencing at 6.30am.

And for afters, they began a full training session, two hours long, with full contact tackling. By the end, McFarland can recall just seven bodies standing upright, Fabrice Landreau among them, thinking what a ‘tough, tough man,’ he was to come through it.

“Old school,” is his smiling assessment of that time, but he won’t be tempted to do anything like that to arrest the current slide that his Ulster team find themselves on.

If pressure is being applied by the chorusline of pundits and occasional ex-players about the way affairs are being conducted around the Kingspan Stadium, then you’d be doing well to ruffle McFarland’s feathers.

“I’ve been involved in professional rugby since the day it started in 1995,” he points out.

“I played in teams and won a lot of games and played in teams when we lost a lot of games. I coached in Connacht when we lost 13 games in a row.

“So you learn that that is part of the job. You see times when you are on a nice trajectory, when there are times when you seem to be on fire when players are on top form at that point.

“And there are times like now when there are some variables that lead you to get a little bit knocked down and there’s a little bit of momentum in the other direction and you have to build out of it.”

McFarland is far from robotic in his responses, but he is very much process-oriented. There is no room for doubt.

“I am not going to say it is water off a duck’s back because I want to win. I love winning but that isn’t the reason I live. The reason I live is because I love my job and it is a challenging job. I come in on a Monday and I am invigorated,” he continues.

“I really enjoyed today, we attacked today and you get a lot of good feedback when you work with such a good bunch of people.

“How does that affect me? Well, I have a brilliant support network here in the guys that work with me, the core staff, the people at home, the friends and mentors and people I have worked with over the while, who I can ring up and chat about it. All those things are available to me.”

Their job now is to get out of a losing habit. Not all the variables are falling in Ulster’s favour and difficulties with travel, along with last-minute pitch switches has all conspired against him. But for the four years he has been there, McFarland has been a steadying influence around a franchise that – for certain – earned its’ ‘Basketcase’ tag from Brian O’Driscoll previously.

“You keep going at what you really believe in,” says McFarland. And which is?

“Huge effort. There was a huge effort to play at the weekend when we were chasing back and was there, earned us a penalty. On another day, that could have been a tide turner.

“As long as you are putting enough of those together, then at some point things will change. The ball will bounce on the inside of the post and we need to take advantage of that.”