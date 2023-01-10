Ulster's Marty Moore to see surgeon after ACL injury confirmed 

Ulster's Marty Moore is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
The prop injured his knee during the opening half of the United Rugby Championship defeat to Munster at Kingspan Stadium on New Year's Day.
An Ulster statement read: "Marty Moore's recent MRI scan confirmed he has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, and he will see a knee surgeon this week."
Meanwhile, after suffering injuries against Benetton Rugby last Saturday, Rob Baloucoune (hamstring) and Sean Reffell (ankle) are both unavailable for this weekend's Heineken Champions Cup visit to
Stade Marcel Deflandre to take on Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle.
Matty Rea will also be unavailable for the clash after he sustained a foot injury playing for Ulster ‘A’ away against Ealing Trailfinders last Friday.