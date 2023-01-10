Friend confident Connacht will have strong coaching ticket despite Lawler exit

Andy Friend says he is confident Connacht will have a strong coaching ticket next year despite confirmation this morning that attack and skills coach Mossy Lawler is following him out the gate of the Sportsground next summer.

Friend said it is a good move for former Munster player Lawler as he returns to his native province to become skills coach next season.

“Mossy has given eight brilliant years here to Connacht. He’s a Limerick man, he’s a family man, he’s got a wife and two young boys there, so it is tough. So if he can get back closer to them then it is going to make life easier for him.

“I am really pleased for Mossy that he has got that opportunity to move home. He will be missed here, no doubt about that. He has given great service here.”

Friend’s departure has been flagged since last season and was confirmed in November and Lawler’s exit has now prompted concern that the current coaching ticket at the Sportsground could disintegrate, but Friend is confident for the future.

“In terms of the wider coaching team there is a process in place here at the moment and I have no doubt there will be a strong coaching ticket next year.

“I’m not involved with the process at all. There is a process taking place with our CEO and Pro Rugby committee, so they are dealing with that with the IRFU.

“I honestly believe we have an outstanding coaching team. Pete Wilkins, what he is doing there as the head coach, I think he is running a really good ship. Mossy has done really well with our skills and attack work and Collie Tucker, what he has done with our scrum and our breakdown work has been outstanding. And Dewald Senekal with our lineout and our maul work, we have seen growth in it all the time.

“And then sitting behind them we have Mark Sexton and Andrew Browne, two really impressive young coaches led by Eric Elwood and I think that’s what Connacht have done well previously, that’s where Mossy and Collie came out of, the academy, so we are grooming good young coaches there and they are getting a taste of working with the pro coaches, they are doing their own international stuff with Irish U-20s and U-18s.

“I’m really comfortable and confident that the Connacht coaching ticket is going to be strong for a good while yet,” said Friend.