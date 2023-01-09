Furlong and Sexton to be fit for Six Nations, Leinster confirm

The Ireland prop has suffered a fresh injury setback but will be available for the campaign opener against Wales. 
COMEBACK: Tadhg Furlong will be fighting fit for the trip to Cardiff. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 15:09
Cian Locke

Tadhg Furlong is set to miss Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup trip to Gloucester this weekend as he's suffered a fresh injury setback.

The Ireland prop -- who recently returned to action after an ankle injury -- is now impaired by a calf problem. 

The knock is unrelated to the ankle injury and he's expected to be back on the pitch for the Six Nations, the province say.

Leinster skipper Johnny Sexton will also miss the trip to Kingsholm as he continues to recover from a cheekbone injury, after a clash of heads with Connacht's Jarrad Butler on New Year's Day.

The Ireland 10 is also expected to be available to Andy Farrell for the Wales game at the start of February, however. 

Charlie Ngatai is another absentee for this weekend's action after he picked up a hamstring injury in the victory at Ospreys over the weekend while Will Connors is recovering from a bicep injury.

