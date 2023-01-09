Rowntree 'very comfortable' with life after Healy 

The return of Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley to the Munster selection mix this week ahead of Northampton Saints visit to Thomond Park next Saturday should provide an insight to exactly how much the coaching ticket will miss Ben Healy next season.

As sorry as Graham Rowntree is to see the Scottish-qualified fly-half leave for Edinburgh this summer, a sentiment reiterated following Healy’s starting performance in last Friday’s 33-3 victory over the Lions, the head coach made it clear that the playmakers that remain will do just fine in the 23-year-old’s absence.

Neither Carbery nor Crowley featured at Musgrave Park as Munster claimed a valuable bonus-point win that propelled them, finally, into the top half of the BKT United Rugby Championship table with six rounds of the regular season to play.

It was a victory that had all the hallmarks of a team growing in confidence and maturity and in Rowntree’s eyes that stemmed from the composure displayed by his number 10, not least in the final 10 minutes when Munster kept their heads to secure the try bonus point.

It had been a second half that was becoming eerily reminiscent of last September’s final period against Zebre at the same stadium in round three, and when the bonus point proved elusive in victory. Never more so than when a penalty kicked to the left corner by Healy resulted in a lineout that went awry.

Shoulders might have sagged at that point with the four points already bagged and time running out but Rowntree’s men are fitter and more clinical these days and they scored through a magnificent finish from wing Liam Coombes within a minute of the set-piece malfunction.

“We really rolled our sleeves up there in a difficult period,” Rowntree said, before it was put to him that the visit of the South African franchise could have been much trickier had the players filling the breach in the absence of rested players not stepped up to the plate.

“Yeah, and they all have,” he replied. “Ben in particular. Ben's had a busy week on many fronts. Ben had not played a lot of minutes going into the Ulster game but look at the composure he brought to that game coming off the bench, 10 points.

“And he was good again tonight. He's led the week. Regardless of the big announcement this week, he's led the week. He's been diligent and he's been thinking about the right thing all the time.”

Rowntree had described the emotional impact the Tipperary-born fly-half had experienced when arriving at his decision to pursue his international ambitions with Scotland, with whom he qualified through maternal grandparents, rather than Ireland.

“It's been a long process. We initiated talks with him a long time ago. He's taken his time -- we've not pressured him, and I think he's acknowledged that. He's made his decision but it's not affected (his positive attitude).

“Throughout all of this, we've not been picking him - for most of the last six weeks… It's been on form (rather than emotional strain). And we stand by that.

“But his attitude during that time has not dropped off at all. He's been fantastic in training even with us not picking him and with this (decision) in the back of his mind or at the front of his mind. I can't speak highly enough about him. And we have a good relationship. We've all been up front.”

The question remained, however, about whether Rowntree was comfortable with his future options at number 10. Crowley, who leapfrogged Healy in the Munster pecking order, has now joined Carbery as a senior international having been earmarked by the Irish management through Emerging Ireland and A international selection. There are also high hopes for academy fly-half Tony Butler, from Clare, who made his senior debut in that famous backs-to-the-wall win at Wasps 13 months ago.

So what of life after Healy?

“That was always a consideration,” Rowntree said. “We're very, very comfortable.”

The head coach is equally at ease with the current position of his squad. The win over the Lions means they now occupy a URC play-off berth while a second victory over the Saints in Limerick this weekend to follow the 17-6 pre-Christmas pool win in Northampton will give Munster an excellent opportunity to progress to the Champions Cup Round of 16. And crucially, Rowntree’s team are, in general terms, improving their performances week by week, a situation reflected in five wins in the seven matches since the end of the November international window.

Munster have rebounded well from the two defeats they sustained along the way, beating Saints away in the wake of a home defeat by Toulouse and recording back-to-back wins at Ulster and now the Lions following the St Stephen’s night setback on home soil against Leinster.

“It's been a tough period for us,” the Munster boss said. “You play Stephen's Day, then you go up to Belfast New Year's Eve and we win that game in the manner that we did, and then you've got five days to rest bodies.

“Obviously, we have to rest some Irish internationals but all along, we've had a plan of rotating the squad a bit so nobody's playing too much. There's guys there who started the (Lions) game who've done hardly any training this week, who've played 80 minutes - magnificently. I'm really pleased on that front.”