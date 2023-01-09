'Next weekend will definitely be too soon' - Cullen planning without Sexton for Gloucester trip

Ospreys 19

Leinster 24

Johnny Sexton definitely won’t play against Gloucester at Kingsholm this weekend as he continues to recover from the cheekbone injury he picked up in the St Stephen’s Day win over Munster at Thomond Park.

The Irish captain was missing from the squad that notched a 12th successive win in the URC at the Ospreys, and a perfect 14 out of 14 in all games this season, and is fighting to be fit for the opening Six Nations game against Wales on February 4th.

“Johnny Sexton won’t feature next week. You are only talking weeks, it’s all about how it settles down and how he heals,” explained Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

“It’s reasonably minor, a few weeks, but next weekend will definitely be too soon. I thought Harry Byrne was good in his first start of the season and it was good for him to get through 55 minutes.

“Ross Byrne then came on after he wasn’t involved the previous weekend because Jonny played. We have started three different No 10s in our last three games, and similarly at No 9.

“It’s all about people getting a genuine opportunity and ensuring everyone is ready for the big games when they are called upon. That’s what we’ve been focusing on in the last three weeks and it has been particularly pleasing to get two big wins away at Munster and here.”

In many ways it was the perfect away trip for Cullen and his troops. He was able to take in the game at Gloucester against Saracens to get the lowdown on Leinster’s next opponents on the Friday night and then come through what turned into a major challenge in Swansea.

Leinster were 10 points down in the opening quarter and then trailed 16-10 after an hour. They were under threat, yet never panicked, before emerging triumphant thanks to two tries in four minutes just after the hour mark from Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien.

It is on wet and miserable nights like this one at the Swansea.com Stadium that titles are won and coaches find out more about their team than in the big run around wins at home.

That Cullen’s side were forced to fight all the way to the death to finally surpress a Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones inspired home side was just what the doctor ordered as far as the coach was concerned.

“We knew it would be like that and that we would get pushed. They are in a good vein of form and had a strong team,” added Cullen.

“Toby Booth teams are always going to be strong around the set-piece, particularly the scrum, so it was a really good hit out for us.

“Going to Kingsholm will be a totally different challenge, although there are some similarities. They are a Premiership team with a strong emphasis around set-piece, although Gloucester’s emphasis is more around line-out and maul - that’s their big weapon.”

A try from wing Keelan Giles and a couple of kicks from Cai Evans earned the Ospreys a thoroughly deserved early lead. They embarrassed the Leinster scrum a couple of times and were very much up for, and in, the physical battle from start to finish.

Sheehan’s blindside helped to level the scores at 10-10 just before the break, but two more Evans penalties meant the Ospreys headed into the final quarter with a six-point advantage.

“It was a good test for us on the road and we managed to grind out a win and get four points, which is good for the group overall. It is just a battle for points at the moment, because certain parts of the league are very, very tight,” said Cullen.

Scorers: Ospreys: Try: K Giles (15); Con: C Evans (16); Pens: C Evans 3 (11, 43, 56, 73).

Leinster: Tries: D Sheehan (37), H Keenan (64), J O’Brien (69); Cons: H Byrne (38), R Byrne (55, 70); Pen: H Byrne (21).

Ospreys: C Evans; M Protheroe (J Hawkins 6), M Collins, K Williams, K Giles; J Walsh, R Morgan-Williams; N Smith (G Thomas 51), D Lake (S Baldwin 64), T Francis (T Botha 51), R Davies, A W Jones, E Roots (H Sutton 49), J Tipuric (captain), M Morris (H Deaves 5, 60) Reps Unused: M Aubrey, L Scully

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, J Osborne, C Ngatai (R Russell 41) J O’Brien; H Byrne (R Byrne 52), C Foley (N McCarthy 52); C Healy (J McKee 52), D Sheehan (M Milne 52-55), M Ala’alatoa (V Abdaladze 52), R Molony (J Ryan 55), B Deeny, R Ruddock (captain), S Penny (J Van der Flier 68), J Conan

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)